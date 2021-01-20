Inauguration Day Poll: Will Biden and Netanyahu get along?

As the Joe Biden administration is set to begin its term in office Wednesday following Biden's inauguration into the White House, it remains to be seen how the new president will get along with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Some point to Netanyahu's well-known strained relationship with former president Barack Obama, under whom Biden served as vice president. Many also believe that Biden will continue some of the policies advanced by the Obama administration, most notably being against the settlements and wanting to return to the Iran nuclear deal.Others point to the fact that Biden has had a long association with Netanyahu in the past due to his lengthy tenure in the Senate; his many Jewish cabinet picks; his refusal to go back on some of the previous administration's pro-Israel decisions like the relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem; and the fact that Biden is a "long way" from rejoining the Iran deal, as he remains committed to ensuring Tehran never obtains nuclear weapons, the latter being promised to the Senate by his incoming director of national intelligence Avril Haines.