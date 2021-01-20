The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Inauguration Day Poll: Will Biden and Netanyahu get along?

It remains to be seen if the Biden administration will have a cooperative, efficient relationship with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 20, 2021 16:34
THEN-US vice president Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem in 2016. (photo credit: DEBBIE HILL/REUTERS)
THEN-US vice president Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem in 2016.
(photo credit: DEBBIE HILL/REUTERS)
As the Joe Biden administration is set to begin its term in office Wednesday following Biden's inauguration into the White House, it remains to be seen how the new president will get along with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Some point to Netanyahu's well-known strained relationship with former president Barack Obama, under whom Biden served as vice president. Many also believe that Biden will continue some of the policies advanced by the Obama administration, most notably being against the settlements and wanting to return to the Iran nuclear deal.
Others point to the fact that Biden has had a long association with Netanyahu in the past due to his lengthy tenure in the Senate; his many Jewish cabinet picks; his refusal to go back on some of the previous administration's pro-Israel decisions like the relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem; and the fact that Biden is a "long way" from rejoining the Iran deal, as he remains committed to ensuring Tehran never obtains nuclear weapons, the latter being promised to the Senate by his incoming director of national intelligence Avril Haines.
Read related articles to help make up your mind:
Can Netanyahu win the election without antagonizing Biden? - analysis by Herb Keinon>>>
The Israel-related issues on Biden’s agenda - analysis by Lahav Harkov>>>
Biden ‘long way’ from rejoining Iran nuke deal, incoming intel chief says by Yonah Jeremy Bob>>>


