Inauguration Day Poll: Will Joe Biden be good for Israel?

As Joe Biden enters the White House on Inauguration Day, many have questioned whether he will be a good president for Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 20, 2021 14:33
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden gestures after disembarking from a plane upon landing at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 8, 2016 (photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden gestures after disembarking from a plane upon landing at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 8, 2016
(photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)
Some argue that he will continue to support Israel while in office, pointing to the many Jewish appointees in his administration, as well as his decades of work supporting efforts at finding a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Others, however, argue that his policies as well as his track record as vice president under President Barack Obama give Israel cause for concern. Most notable among these claims are the Obama administration's opposition to settlements, the well-known rift between Obama and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the expressed aim of the Biden administration to eventually return to the Iran nuclear deal, which Obama helped create but President Donald Trump left.
