JDCA head expresses support ahead of Bennett-Biden meeting

Halie Soifer , CEO of the Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA) expressed her support for strong relations between the US and Israel, ahead of US President Biden's meeting with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Friday.

"President Biden entered office with a longer and stronger record of support for Israel than any of his predecessors, and has been steadfast in his support for Israel’s security and right to self-defense," Soifer said of Biden.

"[The] meeting between President Biden and Prime Minister Bennett is the first meeting between a new US president and Israeli Prime Minister in more than a decade," Soifer wrote. "It ushers in a new chapter for the United States and Israel, and reaffirms the strength of our historic and mutually beneficial bilateral relationship," she added.

The JDCA head noted Israel and the US share a common goal of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. She welcomed close collaboration between the two countries to prevent such a situation.

Soifer signed off the statement by stating the "JDCA is proud that the Democratic Party shares President Biden’s deep commitment to Israel’s security and to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and looks forward to a continued strengthening of this vital bilateral relationship in the months and years to come."

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and US President Joe Biden. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO, LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)