The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post US Politics

JDCA head expresses support ahead of Bennett-Biden meeting

JDCA head Soifer noted Israel and the US share a common goal of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 27, 2021 06:36
Matthew Brooks (R) and Halie Soifer (C) speaking at AJC's global forum plenary session, June 2019 (photo credit: MARTIN SIMON)
Matthew Brooks (R) and Halie Soifer (C) speaking at AJC's global forum plenary session, June 2019
(photo credit: MARTIN SIMON)
Halie Soifer, CEO of the Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA) expressed her support for strong relations between the US and Israel, ahead of US President Biden's meeting with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Friday.
"President Biden entered office with a longer and stronger record of support for Israel than any of his predecessors, and has been steadfast in his support for Israel’s security and right to self-defense," Soifer said of Biden.
"[The] meeting between President Biden and Prime Minister Bennett is the first meeting between a new US president and Israeli Prime Minister in more than a decade," Soifer wrote. "It ushers in a new chapter for the United States and Israel, and reaffirms the strength of our historic and mutually beneficial bilateral relationship," she added.
The JDCA head noted Israel and the US share a common goal of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. She welcomed close collaboration between the two countries to prevent such a situation.
Soifer signed off the statement by stating the "JDCA is proud that the Democratic Party shares President Biden’s deep commitment to Israel’s security and to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and looks forward to a continued strengthening of this vital bilateral relationship in the months and years to come."
Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and US President Joe Biden. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO, LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS) Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and US President Joe Biden. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO, LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)
The leaders' meeting was postponed to Friday due to a suicide bombing in Afghanistan that killed at least 13 US marines and soldiers, as well as at least 28 Taliban members.


Tags Israel United States jews Democrats
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Shira Isakov's victory is a small win for domestic violence eradication

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

What does Israel really want to do with Iran and Gaza?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Terrorists and parting shots

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Benny Gantz is confused on Iran

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The American empire is ready to end - opinion

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

$15 drug gets COVID patients off oxygen support in under week – study

Hebrew University Professor Yaakov Nahmias
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Can what you eat save you from COVID-19?

The demand for the popular fruit is rising endlessly.
5

Russia hosts Jordan’s king, hints at UAE deal

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by