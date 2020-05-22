Joe Biden: You ain't black if you can't choose between me and Trump

The remarks came when Charlamagne criticized Biden's congressional voting record on issues of race and the ongoing debate within the Biden camp on a potential female African-American vice president running-mate.

“I’m not acknowledging anybody who is being considered, but I guarantee you, there are multiple black women being considered. Multiple,” Biden said about his search for a potential vice presidential nominee.

Questions over Biden's voting record on racial topics as a US senator from Delaware stems from the latter's support for a 1994 crime bill, which according to Charlamagne, “was damaging to the black community.” The 1994 bill in question has been accused of disproportionately targeting visible minority communities and people of color.

“What happened was, it wasn’t the crime bill. It was the drug legislation. It was the institution of mandatory minimums,” Biden said, referring to former first lady and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hilary Clinton's decision to apologize for her support for the bill.



Did you miss @JoeBiden on @breakfastclubam this morning??? Well here you go!!! https://t.co/FF2X3U1OqT May 22, 2020 Biden also aimed to refute claims that the Democratic Party takes its historical support from African-Americans for granted, saying that he has received strong support, adding that “they’re the folks [who], as they say it my way, ‘brung me to the dance.’ That’s how I get elected every single time,” he said, imploring Charlemagne: “Come on man, give me a little break here. This is where I come from.”

Upon Biden being forced to finish the interview, Charlemagne claimed that Biden was not giving adequate attention to White-American and African-American media equally.

“I do that to white media and black media because my wife has to go on at 6 o’clock,” Biden responded, referencing a later interview by Jill Biden.

“Listen, you’ve got to come see us when you come to New York, VP Biden. It’s a long way until November. We’ve got more questions,” Charlemagne said.

“You’ve got more questions?” Biden responded. “Well, I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”



Biden retorted, saying “take a look at my record, man! I extended the Voting Rights [Act] 25 years. I have a record that is second-to-none,” he said. “The NAACP’s endorsed me every time I’ve run. I mean, come on. Take a look at the record.”

In response, Charlemagne said that “it don’t have nothing to do with Trump, it has to do with the fact [that] I want something for my community."Biden retorted, saying “take a look at my record, man! I extended the Voting Rights [Act] 25 years. I have a record that is second-to-none,” he said. “The NAACP’s endorsed me every time I’ve run. I mean, come on. Take a look at the record.”

#joebiden said “If you have a problem figuring out if you are for him or Trump.. you ain’t black” Do you agree ?? May 22, 2020

Vice President Biden spent his career fighting alongside and for the African American community. He won his party's nomination by earning every vote and meeting people where they are and that's exactly what he intends to do this November. 1/ — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) May 22, 2020