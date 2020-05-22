The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Joe Biden: You ain't black if you can't choose between me and Trump

Biden said on the the US broadcaster Fox News to an African-American co-host that ‘If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain't black.'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 22, 2020 20:21
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks on the second night of the second U.S. 2020 presidential Democratic candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan (photo credit: REUTERS)
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks on the second night of the second U.S. 2020 presidential Democratic candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was criticized for allegedly racist comments he made in a Friday morning interview with Charlamagne tha God on the New York City-based radio program "The Breakfast Club."
"If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black," Biden said.
The remarks came when Charlamagne criticized Biden's congressional voting record on issues of race and the ongoing debate within the Biden camp on a potential female African-American vice president running-mate. 
“I’m not acknowledging anybody who is being considered, but I guarantee you, there are multiple black women being considered. Multiple,” Biden said about his search for a potential vice presidential nominee.
Questions over Biden's voting record on racial topics as a US senator from Delaware stems from the latter's support for a 1994 crime bill, which according to Charlamagne, “was damaging to the black community.” The 1994 bill in question has been accused of disproportionately targeting visible minority communities and people of color.
“What happened was, it wasn’t the crime bill. It was the drug legislation. It was the institution of mandatory minimums,” Biden said, referring to former first lady and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hilary Clinton's decision to apologize for her support for the bill. 
Biden also aimed to refute claims that the Democratic Party takes its historical support from African-Americans for granted, saying that he has received strong support, adding that “they’re the folks [who], as they say it my way, ‘brung me to the dance.’ That’s how I get elected every single time,” he said, imploring Charlemagne: “Come on man, give me a little break here. This is where I come from.”
 
Upon Biden being forced to finish the interview, Charlemagne claimed that Biden was not giving adequate attention to White-American and African-American media equally.
“I do that to white media and black media because my wife has to go on at 6 o’clock,” Biden responded, referencing a later interview by Jill Biden.
“Listen, you’ve got to come see us when you come to New York, VP Biden. It’s a long way until November. We’ve got more questions,” Charlemagne said. 
“You’ve got more questions?” Biden responded. “Well, I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”
 
In response, Charlemagne said that “it don’t have nothing to do with Trump, it has to do with the fact [that] I want something for my community."
Biden retorted, saying “take a look at my record, man! I extended the Voting Rights [Act] 25 years. I have a record that is second-to-none,” he said. “The NAACP’s endorsed me every time I’ve run. I mean, come on. Take a look at the record.”
 
The clip of the interview quickly went viral sparking Twitter trends such as, #JoeBidenIsARacist and #YouAintBlack. Many used the hashtags to discuss their shock at the former vice president's comment.
The Breakfast Club also tweeted a poll asking users if they agree, giving them the answer options of "wait what...no" and "absolutely."

Symone D. Sanders, a senior Biden adviser, later defended the former vice president and said, "the comments made at the end of the Breakfast Club interview were in jest."
"Vice President Biden spent his career fighting alongside and for the African American community. He won his party's nomination by earning every vote and meeting people where they are and that's exactly what he intends to do this November," Sanders tweeted.


Tags radio joe biden racism Donald Trump
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ohana needs to stop being a Netanyahu puppet By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu's historic trial is finally here By YAAKOV KATZ
The joke of having so many ministers is on the taxpayers of Israel By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Shame on the MKs who defected to join Netanyahu's government By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Could his protests over annexation be Mahmoud Abbas’s last whimper? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
2 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
3 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
4 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
5 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by