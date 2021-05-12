The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Lacking personnel, Biden’s administration tries to de-escalate tensions

As the recent round of escalation is unfolding, the administration finds itself with no ambassador in Israel and with no special envoy to the region, with a limited ability to make an impact.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
MAY 12, 2021 22:23
US PRESIDENT Joe Biden talks about the status of coronavirus vaccinations at the White House on Tuesday. (photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
US PRESIDENT Joe Biden talks about the status of coronavirus vaccinations at the White House on Tuesday.
(photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
WASHINGTON – During his election campaign, Joe Biden emphasized domestic policy, from economic recovery to fighting COVID-19, leaving almost all foreign policy aside.
He did not lay out any plan for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and almost four months after entering the Oval Office, he is yet to call some leaders in the region. The message between the lines was that the Middle East is not a priority for the administration, and that China, Russia and the multilateral effort to address climate change are the most urgent challenges to US foreign policy which require the president’s attention.
As the recent round of escalation is unfolding, the administration finds itself with no ambassador in Israel and with no special envoy to the region, with a limited ability to make an impact.
And on the fourth day of fighting, the president has yet to address the situation himself. Instead, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are coordinating the diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended the administration’s approach on Wednesday and said that “a lot of [our engagement] is happening privately through diplomatic channels.”
“We, of course, will nominate a qualified, experienced ambassador to Israel over the coming weeks,” she said at Wednesday’s press briefing. “That’s in process. And when it’s ready, we’ll announce that. But in the meantime, we have great confidence in our team on the ground in Jerusalem, led by a career diplomat, Jonathan Schreier, who enjoys open and regular access to a range of senior officials.”
Just since this weekend, she said, there were more than 25 high-level calls and meetings by senior US officials with senior officials from Israel, the Palestinian Authority and representatives from Qatar, Egypt, Jordan and Tunisia.
“Just yesterday we had more than 10 phone calls by senior Washington-based officials, including National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s call with his counterpart,” said Psaki.
However, previous rounds of escalation in the region required mediators on the ground, an effect that cannot be achieved in a phone call. On Wednesday, Blinken announced that US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Israel and Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr will fly to Israel to try to de-escalate the situation.

MARK DUBOWITZ, CEO of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies in Washington, told The Jerusalem Post that “President Biden seems content to let his national security advisor and secretary of state do the talking for him, and his Iran envoy do the negotiating for him in Vienna.
“This seems to be a general trend over the last 100 days where the president seems disengaged on foreign policy issues,” Dubowitz said.
“There is no substitute, however, for presidential leadership, and given his connections and decades of experience, he would be expected to be working the phones,” he added. “But perhaps he is content to let the Israelis have a few days of political space to do severe damage to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad before lighting up the switchboards in the region.”
Lucy Kurtzer-Ellenbogen is the director of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict program at the US Institute of Peace.
“Once again this conflict has proven that it will force its way onto a US administration’s agenda,” she told the Post. “There has been valid critique in the past that constant prioritized US engagement on this conflict at the highest levels of the administration is not the proportionate and strategic use of our leverage and resources.
“That said, a pendulum swing in the other direction is equally unhelpful. A de-prioritized and smaller-staffed approach across administrations to proactively address the multiple conflict drivers in this arena does not help head off the type of explosion we are now witnessing.
“With no special envoy appointed, no US ambassador to Israel in place, and no consul-general since the Trump administration took the step of closing the Consulate in Jerusalem, the US administration is left to divert the most senior-level attention when crises such as this emerge,” she said.
“The US relationship and lines of engagement with the Palestinians were still in the process of resetting, following decisions taken over the last few years,” Kurtzer-Ellenbogen continued. “The current moment underscores the urgency of reestablishing effective regular and right-sized channels of engagement, at the same time as it potentially sets back or diverts from progress toward that goal.
“Priority at this immediate point will be for the US to assert its leverage and leadership to push for de-escalation as quickly as possible. This will require working in tandem with its international partners, who have their own sets of leverage to bring to bear on the different actors.”
She went on to say that “when the violence abates – hopefully sooner rather than later – the key will be to maintain such coordinated partnership and focus toward addressing conflict drivers that, if left to fester, will only lead to an all-too familiar sequel to the current moment.”


Tags Joe Biden american politics US politics Biden administration
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's Jewish, Arab coexistence on a knife's edge - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to defeat Hamas in the narrative battle, too - comment

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader

How Palestinians lost Jerusalem to Israel - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Jews for liberal values: Critical thought not thought control - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

When did a left-wing government become a danger? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
2

Temple Mount violence: Netanyahu says Israel protects right to worship

Border Police officers clash with worshipers at the Temple Mount, Friday, May 7, 2021.
3

Massive fire breaks out near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant - Watch

Fire at shipyard in Bushehr, Iran, July 15, 2020
4

Chinese rocket Long March 5B crashes near Maldives

Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang
5

Agency working with US military wants Jews to apologize for killing Jesus

An actor portraying Jesus Christ takes part in Passion Play as part of Good Friday celebrations at the Sanctuary of Kalwaria Zebrzydowska near Krakow, Poland April 19, 2019.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by