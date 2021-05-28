Majority of Americans side with Israel, favor aid, arms sales - poll

The majority of Americans favor Israel in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as support Washington selling arms and providing military aid to the IDF, a Fox News poll released on Thursday revealed.

When asked the question whether they favor or oppose the US providing military aid to the IDF, 56% said that they either strongly or somewhat support this policy, as opposed to 38% strongly or somewhat against.

On the question of selling arms to Israel, 51% said they either strongly or somewhat support, whereas 44% said they either strongly or somewhat oppose weapons sales to Israel.

By party affiliation, 71% of Republicans support military aid for Israel, along with 67% who support arms sales. Democrats overall were less supportive of military aid (47%) and arms sales (42%) to Israel, according to Fox News.

For the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, 59% of respondents they sided more with Israel, while 24% said they support more the Palestinians. Another 10% support neither side, and 7% said they did not know.

Some 78% of Republicans favor Israel and 10% the Palestinians. Among Democrats , support was more split, with 42% siding with Israel, and 35% for the Palestinians.

Awareness of news on the conflict was also high among respondents, with 66% saying they are closely following the news, in contrast to 33% of Americans not closely following. An equal amount (70%) of Democrats and Republicans have been closely following events in the Middle East, while almost half (49%) of independents were closely following the situation.

The survey was conducted by Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company (R), based on interviews with 1,003 randomly chosen registered US voters. The poll has a margin of sampling error of three percent