New merchandise allows Jews to support Biden and Trump in Hebrew

Grassroots supporters of both presidential nominees are offering election t-shirts in Hebrew lettering.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 14, 2020 13:58
Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Detroit, Michigan, March 9, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)
Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Detroit, Michigan, March 9, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)
The 2020 US presidential election is set to be one of the most seismic in recent history, with 83% of Americans agreeing that the outcome will really make a difference to the country.
But with President Trump making the Middle East peace process a central plank of his foreign policy, it's not only America and Americans who will be effected by the result.
Now Jews can display their allegiance in the upcoming electoral battle through a range of Hebrew-language merchandise.
Jews 4 Joe, a grassroots-powered Jewish movement dedicated to mobilizing the Jewish community in support of Joe Biden’s candidacy for President of the United States, is hosting a range of Hebrew merchandise via their online shop.
On offer are signs reading 'Biden 2020' in Hebrew on a blue background, stickers, buttons, and even a blue suede kippah featuring the Hebrew 'Biden 2020' logo.
The shop also features a range of English-language merchandise, including badges and stickers reading Yo•semite, all of which can be shipped to Israel from the USA for a flat fee.
The effort is a nonprofit project organized originally by Jewish Democratic strategist/activist Steve Rabinowitz and his business partner, currently on leave from their firm, and their friend, close Biden friend and uber-supporter Michael Adler of Miami.
All profits from the sales will go directly to the Biden for President campaign and the Democratic Victory Fund and nowhere else.
Meanwhile, over on Amazon, Trump supporters can select a design from a range of 'Jews for Trump' t-shirts, many featuring either the American or Israeli flags or a combination of the two, or, for Israelis who want to display their support in their native language, a Hebrew-language 'Trump 20' shirt on a red background is also available.


