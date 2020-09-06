The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Osama bin Laden's niece endorses Trump for reelection in November

“You do have a situation now in America where you have people like Ilhan Omar who actively hate your country,” bin Ladin told the Post.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 6, 2020 16:15
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing at Lake Charles Fire House as he visits nearby areas damaged by Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana, U.S., August 29, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing at Lake Charles Fire House as he visits nearby areas damaged by Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana, U.S., August 29, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)
The niece of Osama bin Laden, Noor bin Ladin [sic], has endorsed US President Donald Trump for reelection come November, according to the New York Post.
Bin Ladin warned that if Joe Biden becomes president that its possible to expect another 9/11 terrorist attack, considering the president's current stance on protecting "America first" against external threats.
"ISIS proliferated under the Obama/Biden administration, leading to them coming to Europe. Trump has shown he protects America and us by extension from foreign threats by obliterating terrorists at the root and before they get a chance to strike,” bin Ladin told the Post.
Bin Ladin lives in Switzerland, and spells her named differently from her deceased uncle Osama. She has long been a supporter of Trump and his policies, and adds that this could be the most significant election "in a generation."
“I have been a supporter of President Trump since he announced he was running in the early days in 2015. I have watched from afar and I admire this man’s resolve,” bin Ladin told the Post. “He must be reelected … It’s vital for the future of not only America, but western civilization as a whole.”
“You look at all the terrorist attacks that have happened in Europe over the past 19 years. They have completely shaken us to the core … [Radical Islam] has completely infiltrated our society,” bin Ladin added. “In the US it’s very worrying that the left has aligned itself completely with the people who share that ideology.”
In addition, bin Ladin also noted her dismay for the style of politics portrayed by "The Squad," being: Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.
Bin Ladin noted that their relaxed stance towards condemning an actor in the 9/11 attacks and other more recent examples of extremism and incitement to extremism which they have - whether it be inadvertently or not - perpetrated is dangerous, such as when Omar said that "some people did something" when speaking about the attacks on 9/11.
“You do have a situation now in America where you have people like Ilhan Omar who actively hate your country,” bin Ladin told the Post.
"It’s an honor to be able to go and live in the United States and make the most out of all the opportunities,” bin Ladin, who has always held the dream of living in the US, said. “If she hates it so much why doesn’t she leave.”
Bin Ladin was but 14 when her uncle orchestrated and executed the deadly attacks that occurred on 9/11 - the deadliest on US soil in history.
“I was so devastated,” she told the Post. “I had been going to the states with my mom several times a year from the age of three onwards. I considered the US my second home.”
“I have not had a single bad experience with Americans despite the name that I carry. On the contrary, I was overwhelmed by their kindness and understanding,” bin Ladin concluded. "I really want to go and pay my respects.”


