‘Person, woman, man, camera, TV’ – Trump brags of cognitive abilities

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday raised the issue of a cognitive test he took and bragged that he was able to repeat in the correct order the words: “person, woman, man, camera, TV” some 20 minutes after first seeing them.In an interview with Fox News, Trump 74, said that the first questions were “very easy” and the end of the test was “much more difficult.” “Like a memory question,” Trump recounted. “It’s like you’ll go: Person, woman, man, camera, TV. So they say, ‘Could you repeat that?’ So I said, ‘Yeah. So it’s person, woman, man, camera, TV.’ ‘Okay, that’s very good. If you get it in order you get extra points.’”Trump explained that about 10 to 20 minutes later, he was asked to repeat the order of the words.“You go, ‘person, woman, man, camera, TV,’” he said. “They say, ‘That’s amazing. How did you do that?’ I have, like, a good memory... I’m cognitively there.”It was the second time Trump referred to the test in recent days, the first being another Fox TV interview with Chris Wallace at the beginning of the week. He repeated his assertion that presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden wouldn’t be able to pass the test. Biden, meanwhile, labeled Trump on Wednesday the first racist to become US president, in remarks his opponent’s reelection campaign quickly rebuked.Biden, who was vice president under Barack Obama, the first black US president, fielded a question at a Service Employees International Union roundtable from a healthcare worker concerned about the Republican president calling the coronavirus pandemic the “China virus.”He responded by saying it was “absolutely sickening” how Trump “deals with people based on the color of their skin, their national origin, where they’re from.”He added: “No sitting president’s ever done this. Never, never, never. No Republican president has done this. No Democratic president. We’ve had racists, and they’ve existed, and they’ve tried to get elected president. He’s the first one that has.”Trump campaign senior adviser Katrina Pierson fired back, calling Biden’s comments “an insult to the intelligence of Black voters” given the onetime senator’s past work with segregationist lawmakers. She said Trump “loves all people” and “works hard to empower all Americans.”