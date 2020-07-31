The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Most Americans blame China for spreading coronavirus - survey

Divided by political party affiliation, a vast majority of Republicans (83%) and Democrats (68%) hold a negative view of China.

By CODY LEVINE  
JULY 31, 2020 05:07
Chinese and US flags flutter before a trade meeting in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG)
Chinese and US flags flutter before a trade meeting in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG)
American perceptions of China have continued to plummet according to a new Pew Research Center survey, which was released on Sunday.
According to the survey, three-quarters (73%) of American adults currently hold a negative view of China, the worst results in the 15 years that Pew Research Center has been tabulating on US-China relations.
There has been a rise of seven percentage points in negative US perceptions of China in the last four months, since the outbreak and spread of coronavirus, Since 2018, there has been a total rise of 26 points in negative US attitudes towards China.
Divided by political party affiliation, a vast majority of Republicans (83%) and Democrats (68%) hold a generally unfavorable view of China. More Republicans (54%), than Democrats (35%) hold a very unfavorable view of China.
Similarly, two thirds of US adults (64%) believe that China has mismanaged handling of the coronavirus outbreak, while about three-quarters (78%) believe that the Chinese government initial policies on the coronavirus following the outbreak.
In addition, a majority of Americans say that US-China economic relations are bad (68%) and very bad (25%) as opposed to good (30%). More than half of Americans believe that economic relations were poor since the spring of 2019, an increase of 15 percent points over the past year.
On the question of trade policies and economic ties, around half of Americans (51%) say it is more important to build a stronger economic relationship with China, while 46% believe think it's important to get tougher on China. This represents an increase of 11 percentage points since 2019.
The survey was conducted from June 16 to July 14, 2020, among 1,003 adults in the United States.


Tags United States China economics Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo For Gamzu to win, gov't needs to get politics out of the way By JPOST EDITORIAL
Steinitz on breaking the Arab boycott and becoming an energy superpower By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Between West Papua and the West Bank By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Police vs. the citizens reflects public outrage By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Yair Lapid’s delusions about the Democrats By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Insufficient vitamin D increases risk of severe COVID-19, says new study
Vitamin D laying on the table with prescription bottle behind them.
5 Iran condemns US after warplane fly-by panics Iranian airliner passengers
A Mahan Air Boeing 747-400
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by