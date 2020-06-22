The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
RJC launches $50,000 pro-Trump campaign with 8-minute video

The video features statements from prominent Israelis, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and ordinary citizens touting Trump’s record on Israel.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
JUNE 22, 2020 04:13
US President Donald Trump
 The Republican Jewish Coalition has launched a $50,000 ad buy in battleground states.
To kick it off, the group released an eight-minute video highlighting President Donald Trump’s pro-Israel record on Friday.
“President Trump is the most pro-Israel president in American history and with this video, the RJC is bringing that message to a targeted audience of data-modeled, persuadable Jewish voters in key states for the 2020 election,” RJC executive director Matt Brooks said in a statement.
The video features statements from prominent Israelis, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and ordinary citizens touting Trump’s record on Israel.
 
The “Sunrise” campaign follows the RJC’s ad campaign “Shanda,” which launched in November.


