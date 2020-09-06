Trump blasts media, Democrats over report he disparaged US troops

The Atlantic magazine reported on Thursday that Trump referred to Marines buried in an American cemetery near Paris as "losers" and declined to visit their graves in November 2018 because of concern the rain that day would mess up his hair, an account the president denied on Thursday and again on Sunday said was false.

Bloomberg reported on Sunday that Trump subsequently spent the free time selecting artwork to remove from the US ambassador's residence and send back to the White House.

Representatives for the White House had no immediate comment on the Bloomberg report, which cited several people familiar with the episode. Reuters could not confirm the report.

Trump, a Republican who is seeking re-election in part on his vocal support of the US military, blasted Democrats and the news media on Sunday, tweeting: "They will say anything, like their recent lies about me and the Military, and hope that it sticks... But #MAGA gets it!," referring to his supporters who back his "Make America Great Again" slogan.

Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden, who is challenging Trump in the Nov. 3 presidential election, called Trump's comments about the fallen soldiers, "a disgrace" if true.

US Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie on Sunday echoed remarks last week by US Defense Secretary Mark Esper telling CNN's "State of the Union" that Trump respected the troops and that he had never heard the president disparage US military members or veterans.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also backed Trump's support of the military.