Trump once again claims Biden is using debate performance-enhancing drugs

United States President Donald Trump accused Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden of using performance enhancing drugs during the Democratic debates, repeating the claim once again while being interviewed by Judge Jeanine Pirro on Fox News."I think there’s probably – possibly – drugs involved. That’s what I hear. I mean, there’s possibly drugs," Trump said in the interview to be broadcast Saturday night. "I don’t know how you can go from being so bad where you can’t even get out a sentence – I mean, you saw some of those debates with the large number of people on the stage. "He was – I mean, I used to say, 'how is it possible that he can even go forward?'"The Republican president made the claims initially while being interviewed by Fox News presenter Laura Ingraham, stating that Biden's performance was "horrible" in the debates against the crowded field of Democratic candidates and that he's now "on some kind of an enhancement, in [the president's] opinion" after Biden turned it around in his debate against Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. He repeated the claims again while being interviewed by Pirro. In both instances, no evidence was provided for the claims.Trump has also called for both himself and Biden to be drug-tested before their debates."Nobody thought that he was even going to win. Because his debate performances were so bad. Frankly, his best performance was against Bernie. We're going to call for a drug test, by the way, because his best performance was against Bernie," Trump told the Washington Examiner, in an article published on August 26. "It wasn't that he was Winston Churchill because he wasn't, but it was a normal, boring debate. You know, nothing amazing happened. And we are going to call for a drug test because there's no way – you can't do that.""I don't know how he could have been so incompetent in his debate performances and then all of a sudden be OK against Bernie," Trump added, according to the newspaper. "My point is, if you go back and watch some of those numerous debates, he was so bad. He wasn't even coherent. And against Bernie, he was. And we're calling for a drug test."In 2016, Trump called for himself and then-Democratic candidate Hilary Clinton to also be drug-tested after her stint of health episodes leading up to the election.