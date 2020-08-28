Trump pardons Alice Johnson, whose cause was backed by Kim Kardashian

Trump, who commuted Johnson's sentence in 2018 after she had served more than 20 years in prison, signed the pardon during a meeting with Johnson in the Oval Office.

"We're taking Alice Johnson from a commutation to a full pardon," Trump said. "Alice has done an incredible job since she's been out, recommending other people" who may deserve clemency or a pardon.

Johnson, who spoke at the Republican National Convention this week about her initial commutation, wiped away tears after Trump's announcement.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });