Hamas in disrepair: IDF realizes three major achievements in Gaza - analysis

The IDF has identified distress within Hamas in recent days and weeks. This is the reason why Hamas seeks to reach a deal and demand a cessation of fighting. In just the past seven days, the IDF has eliminated about a thousand Hamas terrorists in operations across Gaza. Since the beginning of the maneuver, the IDF has reportedly killed approximately 14,000 militants in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the IDF has struck at Hamas's ordnance, command capabilities, and numerous tunnel areas throughout Gaza and has cut Hamas off from the outside borders by taking control of the Philadelphi Corridor and the Rafah Crossing.

IDF increases military pressure across Gaza

The IDF states that several alternatives for maintaining control of the Philadelphi Corridor are being discussed privately. During the week, the IDF changed the deployment of operating forces in Gaza. Division 99, which had secured the Nitzarim Corridor in the center of the Strip, was relieved by Division 252, which replaced them in the area.

The IDF is increasing pressure on Hamas on the three main fronts in the depths of the territory: Rafah, the center, and the north of the Gaza Strip. Through the Gaza Division, the IDF is also deepening its comprehensive management and strategic control of the operational area.

The goal is to create an exposed area without infrastructure and buildings along the entire Gaza Strip at a depth of one kilometer from the border fence with Israel, which will be off-limits to Gazans. The IDF notes a series of achievements thus far. View of the Philadelphi Corridor between the southern Gaza Strip and Egypt, on July 15, 2024. (credit: Oren Cohen/Flash90)

The first achievement - the operation in Rafah:

The IDF is dissatisfied with clearing an 800-meter strip north along the entire Philadelphi Corridor but has deepened its hold into the city, exposing underground tunnel and command systems. In this area, the IDF identified production facilities for weapons and missiles.

The IDF destroyed dozens of kilometers of tunnels, most were operational, and crossed the border into Egypt. Some tunnels were large enough to allow vehicles to travel through them. View of an UNRWA health center that was destroyed during an Israeli military opration in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on July 15, 2024. (credit: Oren Cohen/Flash90)

Underground tunnel network

All of the tunnels in Gaza, particularly in Rafah, operate as a single system, all connecting into a comprehensive underground network. Each section has a different operational or logistical purpose.

For example, there are sections of defensive tunnels, command tunnel complexes, intelligence tunnel complexes, weapon manufacturing tunnels, storage facilities, and attack tunnels that approach the border with Israel or cross into Egypt. Simultaneously, the IDF is working to destroy hundreds of buildings in Rafah that were used for terrorist infrastructure and operations.

The second achievement - targeting Hamas's infrastructure:

The IDF identifies severe morale damage within Hamas operatives, who are struggling to fight. Some are emerging from the tunnels and trying to gather within shelter complexes, which the IDF continues to strike, including today in Nuseirat. In the past week, hundreds of terrorists have been eliminated in these missions.

In an operation by Division 99 and Division 98 in Shejaia and the Rimal neighborhood in Gaza City, the IDF discovered UNRWA's "Dalal" compound. This compound included a school building, a clinic, and a food warehouse supplied by humanitarian convoys.

In reality, Hamas had turned the site into a large command center with hundreds of terrorists inside. The IDF’s 7th Armored Brigade took control of the site and killed about 150 terrorists. At the site, they seized all of Hamas's computer, communication, and intelligence equipment inside.

IDF eliminates commanding Hamas officials

In this way, the IDF was also able to target command structures. On Saturday, the IDF eliminated the commander of the Khan Yunis Brigade, Ra'afat Salma. The IDF recently confirmed that Muhammad Deif was killed in the strike.

On Sunday, an attack in Nuseirat resulted in the deaths of dozens of terrorists, and according to IDF estimates, senior Hamas officials were present during the strike. The IDF reports eliminating and targeting six brigade commanders, 22 battalion commanders, and 148 company commanders.

The third achievement - destruction of armed capabilities:

The IDF has destroyed much of Hamas's defense capabilities. For example, in one of the computers seized at the "Dalal" compound, the following document was found regarding the standard versus inventory in one of Hamas's elite battalions:

- Manpower: Standard 1,235, Inventory 433.

- Kalashnikov rifles: Standard 953, Inventory 271.

- Anti-tank missiles: Standard 652, Inventory 134.

- Land mines: Standard 667, Inventory 13.

- Snipers: Standard 18, Inventory 8.

Due to the morale decrease within Hamas, the IDF is observing that terrorists are exiting the fighting circles. Some former Hamas members have decided to operate independently or within local frameworks. The IDF continues to apply military pressure in hopes that Hamas may agree to a hostage release deal.

However, the IDF states that Hamas still attains significant offensive capabilities, including missiles that can reach Tel Aviv, the central region, as well as Jerusalem, and Beersheba. Other fighting units of Hamas continue to operate at different levels of combat effectiveness.