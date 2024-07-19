Loud explosion in Tel Aviv, two injured, emergency services at the scene

Israeli media reported a loud explosion on Ben Yehuda Street on the corner of Shalom Aleichem in Tel Aviv.

Police, fire, and rescue services were deployed to the area and told Israeli media that there was no fire. The source of the explosion is not yet known.

Residents who live near the place of the explosion say that objects were shattered in their houses as a result of the blast.

Magen David Adom reported that a 37-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were slightly injured, and they are fully conscious and were taken to the Ichilov Hospital with shrapnel injuries to their limbs and shoulder. In addition, four were being treated for shock at the scene.

בשעה 03:12 התקבל דיווח במוקד 101 של מד"א במרחב דן, על חפץ שהתפוצץ ברח' שלום עליכם פינת בן יהודה בתל אביב. חובשים ופראמדיקים של מד"א מעניקים טיפול רפואי ומפנים לבי"ח איכילוב, גבר כבן 37 וצעירה כבת 25 במצב קל, בהכרה מלאה עם פציעות מרסיסים בגפיים ובכתף. בנוסף מטופלים 4 נפגעי חרדה. — מגן דוד אדום (@mda_israel) July 19, 2024

The Home Front Command stated: "No aerial intrusion into the country's central area was detected, and therefore no alarm was triggered - the incident is under investigation."

The police said: "A short time ago, a report was received at the police headquarters about hearing an explosion in a building in Tel Aviv. Large forces of the Tel Aviv District Police and police engineers arrived at the scene."

