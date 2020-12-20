The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Trump's bizarre defense of Russian hacks becomes dangerous - comment

Trump has declared that “everything is under control” when all experts have said that the damage may take months or years to calculate.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
DECEMBER 20, 2020 17:37
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump’s statement on Saturday contradicting all his cyber and law enforcement agencies, as well as his loyal Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, about Russia’s massive cyberattack on the US, has probably crossed into dangerous territory.
That danger is that the Trump is refusing to name the country that has escalated cyber war against America to unprecedented proportions.
Trump has declared that “everything is under control” when all experts have said that the damage may take months or years to calculate.
How can the US fight back when its leader is actively trying to pull its punches against its current lead cyber adversary?
Hours after Pompeo on Saturday confirmed leaks by all of Trump’s cyber and law enforcement officials that Moscow was the culprit and that the hack had infiltrated even American nuclear agencies, Trump brushed it all off.
He wrote on Twitter: “The Cyber Hack is far greater in the Fake News Media than in actuality. I have been fully briefed and everything is well under control.”
“Russia, Russia, Russia is the priority chant when anything happens because Lamestream is, for mostly financial reasons, petrified of discussing the possibility that it may be China (it may!),” he continued.
Trump is probably correct that these days, Democrats are happier to blame Russia for national security problems, and Republicans are happier to blame China.
This dynamic, if it politicizes national security, may turn out to be a tragedy for both parties since the truth is that both countries have taken major cyber shots at the US in different ways.
Also, there will be a permanent, substantive debate in US politics about whether the FBI’s Russia probe of Trump and his campaign aides during the 2016 election, with many being convicted of crimes involving Moscow, but not specifically election collusion, was the right call.
Moreover, it is true that about five years ago, China undertook a massive hack of the US government and regularly uses cyber capabilities to seize US technology and data.
But the cyber and law enforcement people in place now, and Pompeo, all of whom have this time named Russia as the attacker, are as loyal as Trump could ever hope for.
During the course of the hack, which dates back to March, some of the most sensitive personnel and operations in the US, including at least two US nuclear agencies, have been exposed.
It started in early December with an announcement by Fireye, a top cyber security firm that usually blocks and diagnoses attacks from Russia, Iran and other cyber powerhouses, that it had suffered an unprecedented hack.
Now, Russia can use Fireye’s tools to hack the US at will.
But within days, it turned out that Fireye was only hacked because its trusted third-party software supplier SolarWinds that had been hacked sometime in March. SolarWinds also supplies software to many US government agencies and top companies.
US nuclear agencies, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Pentagon, the Treasury Department, the Commerce Department, the National Institutes of Health and a host of other agencies, have announced they were compromised.
That means that Russia has access to the US’s cyber defense strategy, to aspects of the nuclear weapons program, to coronavirus vaccine issues and much other critical data.
Both US and Israeli experts have made it clear that the time, investment and sophistication in these attacks was far behind anything they had seen before.
A hack of the NSA’s cyber tools in 2016 is being tossed around as comparable, with that costing an estimated $10 billion once Russia and North Korea turned the NSA’s tools on the West.
Trump’s national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, even cut short a European trip on Tuesday and rushed back to Washington to deal with the attack.
Even before this attack, while the US has improved its cyber efforts since 2016, US Cyber Command chief Gen. Paul Nakasone said in July that American cyber efforts are underfunded if there is a desire to take a more offensive posture. His predecessor, Keith Alexander, has concurred.
The questions which should be consuming Trump in his final days in office is how to defend the US’s digital space and what counter strikes, cyber or even military-physical, are needed to deter similar future potential mega cyberattacks.
But neither full-fledged defending or offense is possible when the Commander-in-Chief contradicts his entire administration about the attacker’s identity.
At this point, it seems that the real response will be left to the incoming Biden administration, although a five-week delay in responding is plain dangerous.
It will already show American weakness at a time when probably the only way to force Russia to reduce its cyberattacks is some kind of escalated retaliation.
Trump is correct that the US must also be ready to respond to China when its next round of cyberattacks come.
But that is beside the point.
Unless Moscow worries that the cost of attacking the US and stealing crucial classified data, even in the nuclear arena, is too steep, there will be no reason for it to stop.


Tags Russia cyber warfare Donald Trump Russian hackers cyber security Trump Administration Cybertech
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo EU decision to prohibit kosher, halal slaughter must be reversed -opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
After peace abroad, Israel needs peace at home - opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Unmasking the word of the year By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Key to changing next Israeli government: Communication with haredim By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The welcome extradition of Malka Leifer - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019
4 Cats recover from COVID-19 very quickly, scientists want to find out why
Cats can recover from COVID-19 faster than humans. What is their secret?
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by