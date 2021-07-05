The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Two-thirds of Americans believe US democracy under threat - poll

Of Trump supporters, 87% feel that US democracy is under threat, while 60% of Biden voters agree.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JULY 5, 2021 06:58
Police officers stand guard as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington (photo credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)
Police officers stand guard as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington
(photo credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)
Two-thirds (67%) of Americans believe the United States' democracy is under threat, just months after the siege on the US Capitol and claims of voter fraud in the last presidential elections, according to a poll which was published by PBS Newshour/NPR/Marist ahead of July 4th.
Of Trump supporters, 87% feel that US democracy is under threat, while 60% of Biden voters agree. Despite the relatively large percentages that agree about the threat, the two sides "view the reasons for such risk through a very different lens," according to Dr. Lee M. Miringoff, director of the Marist Poll. "For Democrats, January 6th undoubtedly looms large while, for Republicans, it’s more likely about Trump and his claims of a rigged election.”
US President Joe Biden's approval rating stands at 50%, according to the poll, although only 11% of Republicans approve of the job he's doing, while 89% of Democrats approve.
Some 64% of Americans approve of how the president is handling the coronavirus pandemic, including 36% of Republicans and 29% of 2020 Trump voters. Biden's handling of the economy has a lower approval rating, sitting at 50%.
Americans are about equally split on how Biden is handling foreign policy, although he is outperforming former US president Donald Trump, with a 46% approval rating.
Nearly half of Americans disapprove of the president's handling of immigration, with only 38% approving of his actions. His approval rating on the issue has slightly risen since March, when it sat at 34%.
Americans are also about evenly split on whether the United States is headed in the right direction (47%), or not (49%). Immediately following the Capitol riots on January 6th, only 20% of Americans thought the country was on track. About 87% of Democrats are optimistic about the nation, while only 10% of Republicans feel the same.
Concerning voter laws, 56% of Americans said that they felt making sure that everyone who wants to vote can do so is prioritized, while 41% pushed for making sure that no one who is ineligible votes. While 85% of Democrats favored focusing on allowing all those who want to vote to be able to, 72% of Republicans favored ensuring that no one who is ineligible votes.
The poll surveyed 1,115 American adults, including 905 registered voters. Of those who were registered voters, 32% said they were Democrats, 29% said they were Republicans, 38% said they were Independents and 1% identified as "other." Some 49% of the respondents were men, while 51% were women.


