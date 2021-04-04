The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
US consults Israel for advice following Capitol ramming attack

"We had a call with the Knesset last week, trying to see what do they do in Israel around the Knesset," said Rep. Tim Ryan.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
APRIL 4, 2021 09:36
A member of the National Guard mounts guard near the US Capitol building, as the House of Representatives debates impeaching US President Donald Trump a week after his supporters stormed the Capitol building in Washington, US, January 13, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/BRANDON BELL)
A member of the National Guard mounts guard near the US Capitol building, as the House of Representatives debates impeaching US President Donald Trump a week after his supporters stormed the Capitol building in Washington, US, January 13, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/BRANDON BELL)
US Congressman Tim Ryan (D-OH-13) said in an interview over the weekend that several members of the House Appropriations Committee had a conversation with Knesset officials last week as Congress seeks to learn about security measures in other countries.
Ryan is the chairman of the Subcommittee on the Legislative Branch, which oversees the Capitol Police, the Library of Congress and the Capitol Visitors Centers, among other bodies.
 
Ryan spoke at Fox News on Friday, following the ramming attack on Capitol Hill. A motorist rammed a car into US Capitol police and brandished a knife, killing one officer and injuring another. Police shot and killed the suspect.
"We had a call with the Knesset last week, with [House Appropriations Committee Chair] Rosa DeLauro and Jaime Herrera Beutler, the ranking member on our committee, trying to see what do they do in Israel around the Knesset," he told Fox News, without specifying with whom the lawmakers spoke. He said that in the call, they wanted to know whether "there is something that we can learn from them? There are other capitals around the world that now that have a lot more threats over the years than we've had, but now we're maybe in the same boat."
"We lost a family member today," he told reporters on Friday. "Someone who showed up at work today to protect the Capitol, protecting people working in the Capitol. We are deeply saddened by his loss."
Yogananda Pittman, acting chief of the US Capitol Police, said the suspect drove into the officers, then hit a barricade and got out of the vehicle, lunging at them with a knife.
"It is with a very, very heavy heart that I announce one of our officers has succumbed to his injuries," she told a news conference, her voice choked with emotion.
Police identified the slain officer as William "Billy" Evans, an 18-year veteran of the force and father of two children. Officials said the other officer was in a stable and non-life threatening condition.
The suspect was named as Noah Green, 25, of Newport News, Virginia, multiple media organizations reported, citing police.
Green spoke on Facebook about the "end times," the anti-Christ and government "mind control," according to the reports. He also said he was unemployed after leaving his job, "partly due to afflictions," and praised the antisemitic black nationalist Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.
Reuters contributed to this report.


