Capitol ramming: One suspect, one officer dead following alleged attack

Streets surrounding the US Capitol and congressional office buildings were locked down with a heavy police presence on Friday while Capitol police said they were responding after a motorist had tried to run down two officers.The driver exited his car wielding a knife and was shot by Capitol police after attempting to run down the two officers.
"Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital," the police statement said.At least one officer died, according to Fox News, while the driver died en route to the hospital, according to CNN. The two of them, along with one other police officer, were evacuated to the hospital.CNN reports the officer who reportedly died was stabbed by the attacker.
Dozens of police cars, marked and unmarked, raced toward the Capitol building. All roads leading to the complex were blocked by police or police officers."Man we just shot somebody," an officer told Fox News.Authorities have begun only in the past couple of weeks to remove the outer ring of high, razor-wire-topped fencing erected around the sprawling Capitol complex after an attack on Jan. 6 by thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump.The FBI Washington Field reported that it is responding to the attack, as well.