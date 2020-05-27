The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post US Politics

US should ‘never, ever’ condition aid to Israel, senator says

The webinar addressed a wide range of topics, including antisemitism and the Never Again Education Act she sponsored.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
MAY 27, 2020 20:55
Democratic Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) meets with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2018 (photo credit: AL DRAGO/REUTERS)
Democratic Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) meets with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2018
(photo credit: AL DRAGO/REUTERS)
WASHINGTON – Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada said the US should never condition assistance for Israel even if Israel would move forward with a plan to annex parts of the West Bank. The senator spoke during a Tuesday webinar organized by the Jewish Democratic Council of America in honor of the Jewish American Heritage Month.
The webinar addressed a wide range of topics, including antisemitism and the Never Again Education Act she sponsored.
“Ensuring that Israel remains safe and secure [and] its democracy is safe and secure, it is paramount importance to all of us,” she said when asked about the possible outcome of annexation. “To that end, we have to be sure that anything we do doesn’t demote that or collapse that.”
“And so if we annex the West Bank, how is this going to really move us forward?” she wondered. The senator went on to say that the US “should never, never ever, condition security assistance or unbreakable bond with Israel on annexation or on other political policies.”
“Doing so even suggesting so is not in Israel’s best interest. It’s not in the best interest of a negotiated two state solution,” she added. “So we need to continue to work on those things that’s going to facilitate that, this bring them to the table to work out issues that they have.”


Tags US Israel Money senate
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Social media provides instant communication but has dumbed us down By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Israel's government is failing women and girls – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Mike Pompeo’s double standard – opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Lela Gilbert Witnessing the growing rise of antisemitism in the US as a non Jew By LELA GILBERT
Amotz Asa-El As post-Soviet immigration turns 30, what conclusions can be drawn? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
3 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
4 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
5 Archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Archaeologists discover 2000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by