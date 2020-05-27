US should ‘never, ever’ condition aid to Israel, senator says

WASHINGTON – Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada said the US should never condition assistance for Israel even if Israel would move forward with a plan to annex parts of the West Bank. The senator spoke during a Tuesday webinar organized by the Jewish Democratic Council of America in honor of the Jewish American Heritage Month.The webinar addressed a wide range of topics, including antisemitism and the Never Again Education Act she sponsored. “Ensuring that Israel remains safe and secure [and] its democracy is safe and secure, it is paramount importance to all of us,” she said when asked about the possible outcome of annexation. “To that end, we have to be sure that anything we do doesn’t demote that or collapse that.”“And so if we annex the West Bank, how is this going to really move us forward?” she wondered. The senator went on to say that the US “should never, never ever, condition security assistance or unbreakable bond with Israel on annexation or on other political policies.”“Doing so even suggesting so is not in Israel’s best interest. It’s not in the best interest of a negotiated two state solution,” she added. “So we need to continue to work on those things that’s going to facilitate that, this bring them to the table to work out issues that they have.”