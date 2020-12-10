The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Abbas: Palestinians ready to resume peace talks with Israel

Egypt steps up pressure on Abbas to revive peace process

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
DECEMBER 10, 2020 17:37
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a Security Council meeting at the United Nations in New York, U.S., February 11, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a Security Council meeting at the United Nations in New York, U.S., February 11, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)
The Palestinians are ready to return to the negotiating table with Israel under the auspices of the Quartet, which consists of the US, United Nations, Russia and European Union, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said on Thursday.
Abbas told visiting Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha González during a meeting in his office in Ramallah that the negotiations should be based on “international legitimacy resolutions,” in reference to UN resolutions pertaining to the Israeli-Arab conflict.
Abbas’s statement came amid reports that Egypt has been exerting pressure on the Palestinian leadership to renew the peace talks with Israel.
The Egyptian envoy to Ramallah, Tarek Tayel, met in the past week with a number of senior Palestinian officials in the context of Cairo’s efforts to resume the peace negotiations between the Palestinians and Israel.
The Egyptian envoy told the Palestinian officials that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was determined to see the Palestinians and Israel return to the negotiating table in the coming weeks, Palestinian sources said.
The sources noted that Abbas, who visited Cairo two weeks ago, was told by Sisi that Egypt was working to revive the peace process “on the basis of a two-state solution” shortly after US President-elect Joe Biden assumes office.
At the meeting in Ramallah, Abbas briefed the Spanish foreign minister on the latest developments in the Palestinian arena and thanked Spain for its support for achieving peace in the region.
Abbas pointed out that Spain had played a role in the Middle East peace process by hosting the Madrid Conference in 1991. Hosted by Spain and co-sponsored by the US and the Soviet Union, the Madrid Conference was an attempt by the international community to revive the Israeli-Palestinian peace process through negotiations.
The Spanish foreign minister delivered to Abbas a letter from Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in which he “affirmed the distinguished bilateral relations between the two countries and his country’s keenness to strengthen them, and to continue to provide support to the political process based on the principle of the two-state solution,” according to the PA’s official news agency Wafa.
González “affirmed her country’s support of achieving peace on the principle of the two-state solution and international law, noting that Spain will continue to support the Palestinian people to build the institutions of the Palestinian state,” the agency said.
González also met in Ramallah with PA Foreign Minister Riyad Malki and discussed with him ways of resuming the Israeli-Palestinian peace process on the basis of the two-state solution. After the meeting, she told reporters that Spain has decided to provide five million US dollars in urgent aid to the United Nations Relief and Work Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).


Tags Egypt Mahmoud Abbas Palestinian Authority Israeli Palestinian Conflict Israeli Palestinian Peace Process
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is Israel's light at the end of the tunnel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Joint List changes signal chance for unity in Israeli politics - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
sneh aj 224.88 Joe Biden, Congress will face turbulent, combustible Middle East - opinion By EPHRAIM SNEH
David May It's time to stop the Palestinian sports boycott of Israel - opinion By DAVID MAY
Susan Hattis Rolef 'Yes Netanyahu,' 'No Netanyahu' will dominate Israel's elections - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
5 Could stevia be bad for your health? New study raises red flag
WHY IS sugar addictive?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by