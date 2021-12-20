The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Palestinians shoot at IDF as it maps out demolition of terrorist homes

They are believed to be involved in Thursday’s shooting terror attack near the site of the former Homesh settlement that claimed the life of 25-year-old Yehuda Dimentman.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: DECEMBER 20, 2021 21:40
Israeli soldiers stand guard between Jewish settlers and Palestinians in the West Bank, on December 17, 2021. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Israeli soldiers stand guard between Jewish settlers and Palestinians in the West Bank, on December 17, 2021.
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Serious clashes broke out between Palestinians and the IDF in the pre-dawn hours of Monday as soldiers mapped out the homes of four terror suspects so it can weigh the demolition of the structures as a punitive measure.
Palestinians shot at the soldiers as they operated in the village of Silat al-Harithiya, where the four were arrested the day before.
They are believed to be involved in Thursday’s shooting terror attack near the site of the former Homesh settlement that claimed the life of 25-year-old Yehuda Dimentman.
A violent clash also broke out between soldiers and Palestinians, in which stones were thrown at the troops. The IDF responded with riot dispersal means. In the aftermath of the attack, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) reached an agreement to step up terror activity against Israel in the West Bank and Jerusalem.
The situation in the West Bank has remained volatile. Defense Minister Benny Gantz updated the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee regarding the danger to Israelis and security forces in the West Bank.
Yehuda Dimentman, killed by Palestinian terrorists at Homesh, is seen with his wife and child. (credit: Courtesy the Dimentman family) Yehuda Dimentman, killed by Palestinian terrorists at Homesh, is seen with his wife and child. (credit: Courtesy the Dimentman family)
“In recent weeks, in response to an increased number of alerts, we have carried out extensive counter-terrorism operations, which have curtailed both [terror] capabilities and intentions,” Gantz said, adding that “These operations will continue.”
“We will increase our presence on the ground and we will exact a price from those who spread terror and incitement,” Gantz said.
He issued a warning to the terrorists, saying that, “We will act in the face of any attempt by Hamas to gain strength or to harm Israeli citizens – anywhere, anytime.”


Tags Hamas Palestinian Islamic Jihad Palestinians West Bank
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel dropped the ball in KC-46 refuelers saga - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel must change its attitude toward the Nakba - comment

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Breakstone

Delay of Western Wall deal isn’t only issue disenfranchising forward-thinking Jews - opinion

 By DAVID BREAKSTONE
Hasan Ismaik

What Israelis know and Arabs must learn - opinion

 By HASAN ISMAIK
Kylie EISMAN-LIFSCHITZ

It is time for Matan Kahana to address the issue of agunot - opinion

 By KYLIE EISMAN-LIFSCHITZ
Most Read
1

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
2

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
3

‘Obsessed’ Biden administration put settlements on par with Iran nukes

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan during a speech at the White House in August.
4

One Israeli family causes mass Omicron outbreak - here’s how

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

COVID: Israel adds France, Spain, UAE to list of 'red' countries

A SIGN at Ben-Gurion Airport directs passengers to the COVID-19 testing area.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by