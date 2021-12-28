The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Kohavi: Increase in Syria ops has led to decrease in Iran weapons smuggling

Israel's war-between-wars has disrupted Iran's weapons smuggling routes through Iran, says Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: DECEMBER 28, 2021 17:00
AN IAF pilot poses proudly next to an F-35 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israel’s continued war-between-wars campaign has led to a decrease in weapons smuggling by Iran into Syria, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi has said.
“The increase in the scope of operations over the past year has led to a significant disruption of all smuggling routes into various arenas by our enemies,” he told reporters ahead of the New Year.
Israel has warned repeatedly about Iran’s nuclear ambitions as well as aspirations of regional hegemony and has admitted to hundreds of airstrikes as part of its “war-between-wars” (known as MABAM in Hebrew) campaign to prevent the transfer of advanced weapons to Hezbollah in Lebanon and the entrenchment of its forces in Syria where they could easily act against Israel.
In an attempt to halt Iran’s hostile regional activity, Israel has increased its operations in Syria and in turn, anti-aircraft missiles fired by regime forces have also increased
The military believes that Iran, Syria as well as Hezbollah are deterred from war with Israel, as they rarely retaliate against Israeli strikes. When they do, they tend to target American bases.
A Firefighter douses flames after Syrian state media reported an alleged Israeli missile attack in a container storage area, at Syrian port of Latakia, Syria (credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) A Firefighter douses flames after Syrian state media reported an alleged Israeli missile attack in a container storage area, at Syrian port of Latakia, Syria (credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Not only have the strikes in Syria - the latest alleged Israeli strike being on Tuesday morning targeting Latakia port-destroyed an immeasurable amount of advanced and strategic weaponry, Iran’s air, land, and sea corridors didn’t function for 70 percent of 2021 due to operations carried out as part of the MABAM.
Kohavi said last year that the increase in operations -both overt and clandestine-had led to a slowdown of Iran’s entrenchment in Syria, “but we still have a long way to go to complete our goals in this arena,” he said.
Senior military officials have said that with the risk of regional war breaking out being low and as Israel’s campaign against Iran in Syria is achieving satisfactory results, the MABAM will continue into the coming year.
In addition to Israel’s policy of removing Iran from Syria, the regime of President Bashar al-Assad has been working with the Russians in an attempt to expel all foreign forces from Syria.
After Assad regained control in 60 percent of the country, the government is trying to reassert itself as sovereign and expel Iran and its proxies like Hezbollah and other Shiite militias. And as Assad works with Russia, a key influencer in the Middle East, Israel will continue to take advantage of the situation to push Iran out.
While Israel’s strongest ally remains the United States, the IDF continues to work with Russia who is a key influencer in the Middle East, especially in Syria where it has the leverage over Assad.
In addition to continuing the MABAM, the Israeli military is advancing plans for a military strike against the Islamic Republic, so that it will be prepared for if or when the political echelon decides to carry out a strike against Iran’s nuclear program.
Last year Kohavi announced during a speech at the Institute for National Security Studies conference in Tel Aviv that he had ordered the military to begin preparing renewed plans for a strike on Iran’s nuclear program.
“Iran can decide that it wants to advance to a bomb, either covertly or in a provocative way. In light of this basic analysis, I have ordered the IDF to prepare a number of operational plans, in addition to the existing ones. We are studying these plans and we will develop them over the next year,” Kohavi said. “The government will of course be the one to decide if they should be used. But these plans must be on the table, in existence and trained for.”
With tensions have been increasing over Iran’s nuclear program and regional hostility, both Israel and the Islamic Republic have been threatening each other. Senior officers have stated that the military is capable of carrying out a strike and on Friday Iran fired 16 ballistic missiles towards a target simulating Israel’s nuclear facility in Dimona at the end of five days of military drills.
The IDF knows that should a strike be ordered, the response would be a multi-front war with Hamas, Hezbollah, and other Iranian proxies firing thousands of rockets-including precision missiles- towards Israel and its strategic assets. 
To prepare for such a scenario, the IDF has increased its intelligence-gathering for future operations, is procuring additional weaponry, and updating operational plans for all fronts.
It has also increased training exercises over the past year, updated its target banks, increased intelligence-gathering capabilities, and though the amount of precision weapons it has is 10x the number it had on the eve of the Second Lebanon War, the IDF is continuing to procure a large amount of precision and special munition, and more. 
The NIS 58 billion defense budget set for the IDF in the coming year is expected to allow the Israeli military to focus on the threats posed by Iran across the region, with some NIS 3.5b. designated specifically for this.
Intelligence and operational cooperation along with joint exercises with foreign and regional countries are also helping Israel’s security and of great significance, the military believes. A year after the signing of the Abraham Accords which led to the normalization of several Arab countries, the potential for cooperation and the building of significant military manpower is already evident.
The main threats to the country remain the rocket arsenals of Hamas and Hezbollah, Iran’s nuclear program and potential nuclear weapon and infiltration forces like Hezbollah’s Radwan unit.
As tensions with Lebanon and Syria remain high, 31 rockets were fired from Lebanon and another two long-range rockets were fired from Syria. In response to the rockets fired from Lebanon (by Palestinian militants and Hezbollah), the IDF fired munitions from fighter planes and some 200 artillery shells. 
The military also thwarted nine attempts to infiltrate from Lebanon and another two from Syria as well as confiscated 120 kilograms of drugs and 75 weapons over the past year.
Despite the ongoing tensions, the IDF views the overall strategic-security situation as having improved compared to previous years. 


