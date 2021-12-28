The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Palestinian Authority foils attempts to torch Joseph’s Tomb

The PA has taken the flak from many Palestinian activists for thwarting the arson attacks and “serving as guards for Jewish settlers.”

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: DECEMBER 28, 2021 17:03
A Jewish worshipper policeman prays in Joseph's Tomb in the West Bank city of Nablus early July 4, 2011 (photo credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)
A Jewish worshipper policeman prays in Joseph's Tomb in the West Bank city of Nablus early July 4, 2011
(photo credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)
Palestinian Authority security forces have foiled two attempts by Palestinians to set fire to Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus, a PA security official confirmed on Tuesday.
Critics of the PA claimed that what happened in Nablus over the past few days proves that security coordination between the Palestinian security forces and the IDF is continuing despite the growing tensions in the West Bank.
Additionally, the PA leadership has faced widespread criticism for allegedly failing to “defend Palestinians against settlers’ aggression.”
The first attempt to torch Joseph’s Tomb took place last Friday, when more than 50 Palestinians, some armed with Molotov cocktails, tried to march towards the site.
PA security forces used tear-gas and batons to disperse the attackers, who were unable to reach Joseph’s Tomb.
The second attempt occurred on Sunday evening, when more than 200 Palestinians from the nearby Balata Refugee Camp tried to storm the site.
The rioters were stopped by scores of PA security officers who cordoned off the area and prevented them from approaching it.
Palestinian activists in Nablus said that the attempts to torch Joseph’s Tomb came in response to “settler crimes” against Palestinians in the northern West Bank over the past few weeks.
The security official said that the PA security forces received “clear and firm” instructions to prevent any harm to Joseph’s Tomb.
Some of the Palestinians who were prevented from storming and destroying the site vented their frustration by throwing rocks at the Palestinian officers, he said.
“They threw rocks and other objects at our officers,” the official said. “They also cursed the officers and accused them of being collaborators with Israel.”
An activist from Balata Refugee Camp said that the attempts to attack Joseph’s Tomb will continue “in spite of the security measures taken by the Palestinian Authority.”
The activist said that the Palestinians “have every right to defend themselves against settler attacks and terrorism.”
He was referring to complaints by Palestinians in the Nablus and Jenin areas who said they had been physically assaulted by settlers.
Because of the recurring attacks on Joseph’s Tomb, the site was now being guarded around the clock by Palestinian security forces, the Palestinian Safa news agency reported.
The agency pointed out that Palestinians were unhappy with the protection provided by the PA to Joseph’s Tomb.
In the past two decades, Joseph’s Tomb was attacked several times by Palestinians. On a number of occasions, the site was looted and set on fire.
During last May’s war between Israel and Hamas, Palestinians again tried to torch the site, but were stopped by PA security forces.
Jews who have been visiting Joseph’s Tomb under IDF protection have also come under attack by Palestinians. In some instances, the assailants also fired shots at IDF soldiers accompanying the Jewish worshippers, whom Palestinians refer to as “extremist settlers.”
Fayez Abu Shamala, a political analyst from the Gaza Strip and outspoken critic of the PA, said in response to the attacks on Joseph’s Tomb: “In response to the attack of 15,000 settlers on the northern West Bank, the young men of Nablus tried to burn the contents of Joseph’s Tomb, which the settlers consider sacred. The Palestinian security forces moved and prevented the youths of Nablus from burning the settlers’ belongings. These are the same security forces that disappeared when the settlers ran riot.”


