Palestinian who tried to stab 2 haredi Jews near Damascus Gate indicted

A Palestinian resident of the Jerusalem area was indicted by the Jerusalem District Attorney's Office for the attempted stabbing of two young ultra-Orthodox Jews a week and a half ago near the Damascus Gate.

The defendant, 22-year-old Ali Ajalin, is being indicted for a number of offenses, including an attempted terrorist attack.

On December 19, Ajalin saw two young Breslov hassidic Jews walking near Damascus Gate. He pulled out a knife to try and stab one of them, but failed, only managing to hit them. He then threw the knife away and fled.

Police were able to arrest Ajalin, who was identified in initial reports as being from Anata, and had found the knife shortly after.

Though the two hassidim were unharmed, they had become frightened and one of them suffered from post-trauma symptoms.