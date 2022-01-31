The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel must ensure future talks with Palestinians - Gantz

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that talking to the Palestinian Authority is in the interest of Israel’s security.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JANUARY 31, 2022 18:54

Updated: JANUARY 31, 2022 19:52
Benny Gantz, head of Blue and White party speaks at an election campaign event ahead of the coming Israeli elections, in Ramat Gan on Feb 25, 2020. (photo credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)
Benny Gantz, head of Blue and White party speaks at an election campaign event ahead of the coming Israeli elections, in Ramat Gan on Feb 25, 2020.
(photo credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)

This government will not negotiate an agreement with the Palestinians, but the possibility for future talks must be left open, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in the Knesset on Monday.

“We will not promote diplomatic agreements, but we must keep in contact so that a diplomatic horizon will be possible to ensure our security, our international strength and the continuation of the Zionist vision,” Gantz said.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and his Yamina Party oppose a Palestinian state, as does Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope Party, but the other parties in the coalition, like Gantz’s Blue and White, support one under different conditions. The coalition has a narrow majority such that it cannot afford to lose the support of any of its parties, or an election would likely be triggered.

In response to a no-confidence motion regarding his meetings with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in recent months, Gantz said that talking to the PA is in the interest of Israel’s security.

“Whether we want it or not, the PA is the legitimate and recognized leadership of our neighbors, and over the years, every Israeli government since [the PA] existed has had coordination and cooperation with it, along with deep and difficult disagreements,” Gantz said.

PA President Mahmoud Abbas, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz (credit: SPUTNIK/EVGENY BIYATOV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) PA President Mahmoud Abbas, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz (credit: SPUTNIK/EVGENY BIYATOV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

“At the same time,” Gantz said, “unlike those who led these processes under the table, I chose to manage them openly in Ramallah and in Rosh Ha’ayin,” where the defense minister resides.

According to Gantz, the Palestinians are aware that they must work harder to stymie terrorism, stop payments to terrorists and their families and put an end to attempts to put Israelis on trial for war crimes in order to have better relations with Israel and to move forward.

Gantz said that he is coordinating with the Palestinians and strengthening their economy, while making demands in return.

“The weakening of the PA over the years and the hiding of relations [with Israel] strengthened Hamas, hurt Israel’s security and failed when examining the results,” he stated.

Good relations with the Palestinians, Gantz said, “are critical for our security, for the future of our children and how our state will look.”

The defense minister also spoke in favor of the Abraham Accords, for which he took partial credit, saying that he prevented former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu from annexing parts of Judea and Samaria.

Gantz met with Abbas at his home in late December, following a previous meeting in Ramallah. Lapid met with Palestinian Authority of Civil Affairs head Hussein Al-Sheikh last week, in the former’s home in Tel Aviv.

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said earlier Monday that Israel is not a partner for peace, after Bennett voiced his opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian state in an interview last Friday with The Jerusalem Post.

The PA leadership said Bennett’s remarks exposed his “extremist and anti-peace ideology.”

Khaled Abu Toameh contributed to this report.



