US State Dept. closely monitoring World Vision case verdict

The US State Department has informed the father of a World Vision official on trial for allegedly assisting Hamas, that it is closely monitoring the case, according to an email obtained by The Jerusalem Post.

Mohammad El Halabi, who claims the charges against him were made to delegitimize his humanitarian work, has been detained for nearly five-and-a-half years and has been waiting for a verdict from the Beersheba District Court since closing arguments concluded in July and October 2021.

His father, Khalil El Halabi had sent a letter to the US government to request assistance to free his son or at least to bring a verdict and a close to the unprecedentedly drawn-out proceedings.

In the January 31 email being disclosed now for the first time, the US Embassy in Jerusalem responded saying, “The United States is aware of your son’s case and has also covered it in our annual Country Reports on Human Rights Practices.”

“Officers at the Embassy have closely monitored his case and have previously been in touch with World Vision and Mohammad’s attorney to learn more about his detention and court case,” it said.

Continuing, the message said, “We’ve also been in touch with the Israeli authorities to express our concerns over the impact his case has had on the shrinking humanitarian space in Gaza.”

Moreover, the US Embassy said, “We will continue to monitor the case closely and raise our concerns with the appropriate officials.”

In parallel, Mohammad’s lawyer, Maher Hana, is trying to get him freed from detention pending the verdict, given that he has been in pre-verdict detention for so long.

A hearing on the issue before the Supreme Court had been scheduled for this coming Tuesday, but has been postponed until February 15.

El Halabi has vehemently denied the charges and accused the prosecution and the Shin Bet of manufacturing charges, coercing a confession in order to undermine humanitarian organizations in Gaza and dragging out the case.

To date, only the defendant has been unloading on the prosecution, with the state refraining from responding publicly due to concerns about revealing classified intelligence.

Mohammad was indicted in August 2016 for channeling $7.2 million a year to Hamas to buy weapons and build attack tunnels. The money was to have been used by World Vision for food, humanitarian assistance, and aid programs for disabled children.

Neither World Vision nor an Australian government audit found the wrongdoing allegedly uncovered by Israel’s Shin Bet.

All of this occurs as Israel is trying to convince the International Criminal Court and countries in Europe that its legal system is legitimate and fair, to avoid war crimes trials and combat charges of apartheid from Amnesty International and others.

Closing arguments for the prosecution started in spring 2021, but like much of the case, dragged out for unclear reasons until October.

The Justice Ministry indicated back in March 2021 that it would release key points of its closing arguments to the public in response to some of the defendant’s allegations that his rights had been abused.

In the end, the ministry decided not to release any information and to postpone that issue to the court’s discretion as part of the verdict. Though the ministry claims that it is the court that postponed any disclosures, generally it is the prosecution that requests gag orders in the first place.

Since March 2021, more allegations have emerged from El Halabi’s side. One is that he was fooled by an undercover informant in detention into confirming details which the informant kept pressuring El Halabi to confirm.

According to the defense, El Halabi told law enforcement that the confession was coerced from the first moment they raised it with him and the original document recording the confession was lost by police.

The defense has said that the case should have been dismissed in light of the circumstances in which the confession was given. The police record of what was said is an inauthentic photocopy, raising questions of a police cover-up, it said.

In addition, the defense has claimed that World Vision did not even transfer any materials to Gaza at some of the crossing points where the prosecution says El Halabi made illegal transfers to Hamas.

The Post has learned that although these allegations are new to the public, the prosecution has been aware of them and responded to them behind closed doors throughout the trial.

While the prosecution’s responses are classified at this stage, it appears that the prosecution acknowledges using an undercover informant, but would say that this is a standard approved tactic and that no illegal pressure was applied.

Moreover, the prosecution would point out that the court already rejected any allegations of a coerced confession earlier in the case and that the only question left for the court to settle is how much weight to give the confession.

In terms of the lost document allegation, it appears the prosecution would likely express regret, but reject any conspiracy theories, point out that this is not the first case such an error occurred and note that the defense has not flagged any specific issues to invalidate the authenticity of the copy of the confession.

Regarding the border crossing issue, the prosecution would respond that El Halabi was a clever operator and sometimes used different organizations or names to move materials, while using World Vision as his main laundering tool.

Back in March, Khalil revealed to the Post that his son, Mohammad “brought conclusive evidence and testimonies of the employees of the Organization and internal and external international auditors, as well as contractors and even farmers who all testified that there was no diversion of any funds from the activities of the Organization.”

Khalil alleged that this shows that allegations regarding Mohammad misappropriating humanitarian funds for Hamas are unfounded.

Further, he said “at least three defense experts confirmed that the existing ‘evidence’ is clearly unreliable and untrue… based on limited preliminary examination only…. Due to the confidentiality imposed on me by the State, I am not allowed to comment on the nature of the evidence.”

According to the father, the defense has called exactly three expert witnesses – likely relating to finance or auditing – as well as employees of World Vision, contractors and farmers involved with how the NGO’s funds were actually spent.

The defense also claims it did not see all of the evidence.

The Post has learned that the prosecution would say that El Halabi used tactics like falsifying documentation or concealing the use of certain funds using other entities in order to hide his use of World Vision as a financial laundering instrument – just as he did with physical transfers of materials for Hamas.

Further, the prosecution has said that even though the public has not seen the full evidence, the defense has.

Both sides accuse the other of unconscionable delays relating to fighting over how the trial would take place, what evidence the defense would get to see and the possibility in the earlier years of reaching a plea deal.