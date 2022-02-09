The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Syrian air defense missiles again a threat to Israel - analysis

This isn’t the first time Syrian air defense has fired wildly and their missiles have threatened Israel.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: FEBRUARY 9, 2022 12:29
Missile fire is seen over Daraa, Syria, May 10, 2018 (photo credit: ALAA AL-FAKIR / REUTERS)
Missile fire is seen over Daraa, Syria, May 10, 2018
(photo credit: ALAA AL-FAKIR / REUTERS)

Syrian air defense fired a missile that caused sirens inside Israel in the first hours of Wednesday morning. The sirens sounded in Umm el-Fahm and the IDF said “following the report regarding the sirens that sounded a short while ago, an anti-aircraft missile was launched from Syrian territory and exploded over Israeli air space. No interception was performed.” 

In response to the launched Syrian anti-aircraft missile, "The IDF struck surface-to-air missile targets in Syria,” the IDF said. “Earlier this evening, following an anti-aircraft missile that was launched from Syria and exploded mid-air, the IDF striked [sic] surface-to-air missile targets in Syria. Among the targets: Syrian radar and anti-aircraft batteries that launched missiles at IAF aircrafts. The IDF will continue to protect Israel's airspace and security.” 

This isn’t the first time Syrian air defense has fired wildly and their missiles have threatened Israel. On April 21, 2021 another Syrian air defense missile flew deep into Israel and landed near Dimona. In March 2017, a Syrian air defense missile flew over the Jordan valley and was intercepted by an Arrow interceptor. In September 2018, Syrian air defense mistakenly shot down a Russian military plane. In July 2019, a Syrian S-200 air defense missile hit Cyprus.  

The latest incident came after foreign media reported that Syria had confronted an Israeli airstrike. Al-Mayadin news said that a Syrian soldier was killed and five wounded “as a result of an Israeli attack targeting military sites in the vicinity of the Syrian capital, Damascus, at dawn today.”

Syrian state media SANA said that “air defenses responded to the missiles of the aggression carried out by the Israeli occupation in the air with bursts of missiles from southeast of Beirut.”

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018 (credit: REUTERS/OMAR SANADIKI)Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018 (credit: REUTERS/OMAR SANADIKI)

Syria claimed that surface-to-surface missiles were used. The media reported that the Syrian air defense missile flew over “occupied Palestine” and that shrapnel of the missile fell to earth. The Syrians had “penetrated the airspace in Palestine,” Al-Mayadin claimed.   

The Syrian air defense errant missiles continue to pose a threat to the region. That this is yet another case of a Syrian projectile flying into Israeli airspace illustrates this threat. In addition, the fact the Syrians have shot down a plane by mistake and once hit Cyprus shows the regional threat.

Iranian air defense also shot down a civilian plane in 2020, when their air defenses thought they were responding to an American threat. This shows that while much of the region is talking about better air defenses against threats, such as drones, the importance of actually having accurate air defenses that don’t rain down missiles on other countries is part of the equation.



Tags IDF Iran Syria missiles
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Pantyhose found to be effective facemask hack for better protection - study

Commercial Images iStock.
2

Are Jews white? Is Whoopi Goldberg Jewish? ‘The View’ Holocaust controversy, explained

Whoopi Goldberg attends a benefit event in New York City, Sept. 13, 2021.
3

COVID-19: Green Pass narrowed to large events starting next week

Israel's Green Pass validity was extended until Thursday on Sunday after the Health Ministry 'traffic light' website crashed, October 3, 2021.
4

Iran ‘society set to explode’ while Biden unfreezes $29 billion for regime

Members of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) navy participate in a joint exercise called the 'Great Prophet 17', in the southwest of Iran, in this picture obtained on December 22, 2021.
5

Putin, Johnson speak after UK intercepts four Russian bombers

A Russian TU-95 bomber flies through airspace northwest of Okinoshima island, Fukuoka

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by