David Friedman's book 'Sledgehammer' hits record sales in first week out

Former US ambassador to Israel David Friedman’s new book, “Sledgehammer: How Breaking with the Past Brought Peace to the Middle East” has sold more than 10,000 copies in its first week out, achieving what no book on Israel has achieved in 10 years, according to its publisher.



Congratulations to David Friedman on his book SLEDGEHAMMER, which came out last Tuesday. I just checked, and it had the biggest first week of sales in Bookscan for a book about Israel in nearly 10 years. — Eric Nelson (@literaryeric) February 17, 2022

Eric Nelson, Vice President and Editorial Director of Broadside Books, an imprint of HarperCollins, said that based on sales, it was the “biggest first week of sales in Bookscan for a book about Israel in nearly 10 years.”



“Sledgehammer” tells the story of how the Abraham Accords came about from Friedman’s perspective. He takes readers into the Oval Office and through the Middle East during his tenure as the US ambassador to Israel until 2021.

David Friedman (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)