The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Palestinian Authority warns Israel against ‘dividing’ Temple Mount

Palestinian officials believe Israel plans to divide Temple Mount in the same way that the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron is divided.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: APRIL 17, 2022 19:02

Updated: APRIL 17, 2022 19:15
A WOMAN PRAYS on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem’s Old City, last Friday. (photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)
A WOMAN PRAYS on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem’s Old City, last Friday.
(photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

The Palestinian Authority has warned against Israeli attempts to “divide” the al-Aqsa Mosque compound (Temple Mount) in time and space between Muslims and Jews.

The warning came in response to remarks earlier Sunday by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who emphasized the importance of allowing Jews, Muslims and Christians to celebrate their holidays in Jerusalem.

Palestinian officials believe that Israel is planning to divide Temple Mount in the same way that the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron is divided into both a mosque and a synagogue.

PA President Mahmoud Abbas “warned of the danger of the repeated attacks on the al-Aqsa Mosque” during a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the PA’s official news agency Wafa reported.

Israel’s “violations cannot be tolerated” and called on the international community to immediately intervene to stop the Israeli “aggression,” Abbas was quoted as saying.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas makes a speech during a Palestinian Central Council meeting in Ramallah, February 6, 2022. (credit: PALESTINIAN PRESIDENT OFFICE (PPO)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas makes a speech during a Palestinian Central Council meeting in Ramallah, February 6, 2022. (credit: PALESTINIAN PRESIDENT OFFICE (PPO)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Erdogan condemned "Israel's interventions against the worshipers in al-Aqsa Mosque" and expressed his solidarity with Palestinians to Abbas. 

"Turkey is always on the side of Palestine," he tweeted.

PA presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh said that Bennett's statements are completely rejected “and an attempt to legitimize the temporal and spatial division of the al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Abu Rudeineh criticized the Israeli authorities for allowing Jews to “invade” the Temple Mount “while the mosque’s gates were closed to [Muslim] worshippers.”

The Palestinians, Abu Rudaineh said, will not accept the division of the mosque, which belongs only to Muslims.”

He described the violence that erupted at the holy site on Friday and Sunday as “a dangerous escalation,” adding that the Israeli government alone would bear the the repercussions.

The PA official called on the US administration “to end its silence and stop this aggression that will ignite the entire region.”

He also repeated the demand to the international community to provide international protection for the Palestinians.

Senior PLO official Hussein al-Sheikh also warned Israel against attempting to divide the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in terms of time and space between Muslims and Jews.

“This blatant aggression against our holy sites will fail,” he said.

Sheikh, who is touted as a leading candidate to succeed Abbas, called on the international community to intervene immediately to force Israel to halt its practices.

PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh also warned against "dividing" the Temple Mount in time and space.

“The entire al-Aqsa Mosque is the property and right of Muslims, and it cannot be divided in any way,” he said in an interview with the PA’s Voice of Palestine radio station.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Palestinian leadership that was scheduled for Sunday night to discuss the rising tensions in Jerusalem and the West Bank has been delayed until further notice, Palestinian officials said.

Last Thursday, Abbas announced that the Palestinian leadership would convene on Sunday night.

The PA did not say why the meeting was called off.

But Azzam al-Ahmad, a senior member of the ruling Fatah faction, told the Palestinian news website Safa that the meeting was postponed “due to the Palestinian president’s commitments and priorities.”

Wasel Abu Yousef, member of the PLO Executive Committee, confirmed that the planned meeting has been canceled. He said that the PA did not inform him of the reasons behind the decision to delay the gathering.

Several Palestinians criticized the decision, saying it shows that the PA leadership does not care about the “dangerous escalation” with Israel.



Tags Israel Mahmoud Abbas Palestinian Authority Temple Mount al-aqsa
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Palestinian rioters vandalize Joseph's Tomb amid clashes with IDF

Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, April 10, 2022.
2

Shin Bet finds mugs from Chinese embassy were not bugged

Part of the cup gifted by the Chinese embassy to Israeli government officials suspected of containing a listening device.
3

Ukraine postal service issues 'Russian warship, f***k you!' stamp

Snake Island (illustrative).
4

Gantz ends West Bank closure amid Temple Mount violence

Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli security forces during clashes on the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022.
5

Israel carries out successful laser interception trials

Israel's ground-breaking laser system experiment carried out in the south of the country by the Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Research and Development (DDR&D, or MAFAT in Hebrew) and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by