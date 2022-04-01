Turkey's Erdoğan 'strongly condemns' terror attacks in Israel

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan "strongly condemned" the latest terror attacks on Israeli civilians in a call with President Isaac Herzog on Friday.

Erdoğan also sent his condolences to the grieving Israeli families.

The Turkish president's condemnation comes as he increases attempts to resuscitate Turkey's diplomatic ties with Israel, a process that began shortly following the swearing-in of Herzog as president in July and of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government a month earlier.

Erdoğan also welcomed Herzog to Ankara last month in what was the first Israeli diplomatic visit to Turkey in over a decade.

Hatikva plays at Erdogan's palace as Israel resets ties with Turkey March 9, 2022. (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

Herzog and his Turkish counterpart also spoke about the upcoming holiday period and agreed that peace and stability must be maintained in the region. The Israeli security establishment has been preparing for an escalation of violence during the month of Ramadan since Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad called for increased terror attacks on Israel.

Three different terror attacks in Beersheba, Hadera and Bnei Brak respectively in the last two weeks have taken the lives of nine Israelis and two Ukrainian foreign workers.