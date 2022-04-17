The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Clashes break out in Jerusalem, Nazareth over al-Aqsa tensions

A banner was put up overnight at the Temple Mount calling for a "general mobilization" at the site.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: APRIL 17, 2022 02:32

Updated: APRIL 17, 2022 02:39
The damage caused during clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli security forces earlier today, at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022. (photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)
The damage caused during clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli security forces earlier today, at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022.
(photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

Clashes broke out in Jerusalem and Nazareth on Saturday night, as tensions remained high after violent clashes between Israeli forces and Arab rioters at al-Aqsa mosque on Friday.

Clashes broke out between Arabs and Israeli security forces in front of the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court on Saturday night, after Palestinian media reported that Israeli authorities had decided not to release those detained during the riots at al-Aqsa on Friday.

Joint List MK Ahmed Tibi was present at the scene.

Additionally on Saturday night, Arabs put up a banner on the Temple Mount/Haram al-Sharif reading "Hamas calls on you for a general mobilization and to push out the herd of settlers who are threatening to storm al-Aqsa." Israeli forces entered the complex later in the night and removed the banner and arrested a person.

Palestinians burn tires as they block the streets leading to Joseph's Tomb, near Balata refugee camp, in the West Bank city of Nablus, April 11, 2022. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90) Palestinians burn tires as they block the streets leading to Joseph's Tomb, near Balata refugee camp, in the West Bank city of Nablus, April 11, 2022. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Hamas official Khaled Mashaal stated on Saturday night that the movement had told the Qatari foreign minister that it was demanding that sacrifices not be brought by Jews at the site, that Israeli forces not storm Jenin and that those arrested at al-Aqsa on Friday be released.

Mashaal added that the Qatari foreign minister had told Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh that Israel was not interested in an escalation and that Hamas had responded that it was also not interested in an escalation but that it "had its responsibilities and the escalation in Jerusalem must be stopped."

Hamas official Zaher Jabareen warned in an interview with the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV that "if the occupation crosses the red lines, the axis of resistance will avenge al-Aqsa, and the battle will not be just on the fronts of Gaza and the West Bank."

In Nazareth, Arab-Israelis clashed with police during a demonstration about Friday's clashes at al-Aqsa. At least 20 arrests were reported by Palestinian media. Video from the scene showed rioters burning large fires in the middle of a street in the city.

A Palestinian was shot by Israeli forces near Tulkarm on Saturday night and five other Palestinians were arrest at the scene, according to Palestinian reports.

Clashes broke out in Bayt Ijza, located northwest of Jerusalem, with Israeli forces firing tear gas to disperse rioters, according to Palestinian reports.



