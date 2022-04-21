The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Jews, Arabs clash in east Jerusalem, Temple Mount

Right-wing activists also attacked an Arab restaurant owner in the Old City on Wednesday evening.

By TZVI JOFFRE, LAHAV HARKOV, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 21, 2022 07:19

Updated: APRIL 21, 2022 07:20
THE MUGHRABI Bridge that leads to the Temple Mount compound with the Western Wall and the Dome of the Rock seen in the background in Jerusalem’s Old City.
Israeli forces and Palestinian rioters are once again clashing in al-Aqsa Mosque on Temple Mount, Palestinian media reported on Thursday morning.

Videos circulating on social media show security forces using riot control measures, such as stun grenades and tear gas, inside the mosque after rioters reportedly threw stones and firecrackers toward forces guarding the Temple Mount.

Clashes broke out in east Jerusalem between Arabs and Jews on Wednesday just hours after police stopped a flag march organized by right-wing activists from reaching the Damascus Gate.

In Sheikh Jarrah, Jews and Arabs clashed near the light rail, with video showing Jews throwing objects and water on Arabs who were riding on the light rail. According to the Jerusalem Red Crescent, at least one person was injured after being hit and sprayed with pepper spray.

In the Muslim Quarter, Jews carrying Israeli flags confronted Israeli security forces while Arab children threw stones at them.

Video from a separate incident in the Old City also showed Jews and Israeli soldiers running and coughing, allegedly after pepper spray was sprayed. The background of that incident is as of yet unclear.

Right-wing activists also attacked an Arab restaurant owner in the Old City on Wednesday evening.

Tal Spungin contributed to this report.



