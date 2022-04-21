Jews, Arabs clash in east Jerusalem, Temple Mount

Israeli forces and Palestinian rioters are once again clashing in al-Aqsa Mosque on Temple Mount, Palestinian media reported on Thursday morning.

شاهد| قوات الاحتلال تطلق قنابل الغاز والصوت تجاه المعتكفين في المصلى القبلي بالمسجد الأقصى المبارك pic.twitter.com/1PPkNQOU5Q — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) April 21, 2022

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Videos circulating on social media show security forces using riot control measures, such as stun grenades and tear gas, inside the mosque after rioters reportedly threw stones and firecrackers toward forces guarding the Temple Mount.

بالقنابل والرصاص... هكذا اقتحمت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي باحات المسجد الأقصى المبارك اليوم pic.twitter.com/xp05BmDjG9 — غزة الآن - Gaza Now #عاجل (@GazaNownews) April 21, 2022

Clashes broke out in east Jerusalem between Arabs and Jews on Wednesday just hours after police stopped a flag march organized by right-wing activists from reaching the Damascus Gate.

In Sheikh Jarrah, Jews and Arabs clashed near the light rail, with video showing Jews throwing objects and water on Arabs who were riding on the light rail. According to the Jerusalem Red Crescent, at least one person was injured after being hit and sprayed with pepper spray.

#شاهد| مستوطنون يهاجمون فلسطينيين في القطار الخفيف بمدينة القدس، قبل قليل. pic.twitter.com/J88fGyvDMN — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) April 20, 2022

In the Muslim Quarter, Jews carrying Israeli flags confronted Israeli security forces while Arab children threw stones at them.

#شاهد| اندلاع مواجهات عنيفة بين مستوطنين وشرطة الاحتلال داخل البلدة القديمة، والمستوطنون يفشلون مجدداً بالوصول لمنطقة باب العامود بالقدس المحتلة. pic.twitter.com/TmK4bHvBYB — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) April 20, 2022

Video from a separate incident in the Old City also showed Jews and Israeli soldiers running and coughing, allegedly after pepper spray was sprayed. The background of that incident is as of yet unclear.

شاهد| مصادر صحفية: "هروب المستوطنين وجنود الاحتلال بعد رش غاز الفلفل داخل البلدة القديمة في القدس".#فلسطين pic.twitter.com/8lo2OflSH7 — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) April 20, 2022

Right-wing activists also attacked an Arab restaurant owner in the Old City on Wednesday evening.

Tal Spungin contributed to this report.