Palestinian armed with ax arrested in West Bank

The suspect traveled around the area for about an hour looking for Israelis standing alone in order to attack them with the ax.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 16, 2022 07:58
Axe carried by Palestinian suspect arrested by police at Tapuah Junction, May 16, 2022 (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Axe carried by Palestinian suspect arrested by police at Tapuah Junction, May 16, 2022
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

A Palestinian who was armed with an ax and carrying a note which stated that he was headed to carry out a terrorist attack was arrested by Israeli police at Tapuah Junction in the West Bank on Sunday night.

According to police, the suspect traveled around the area for about an hour looking for Israelis standing alone in order to attack them with the ax.

The suspect, a 22-year-old resident of Al-Bireh, was transferred for questioning.

Israeli soldiers stand guard near the scene of an attack at Tapuach junction near the West Bank city of Nablus April 30, 2013 (credit: REUTERS)Israeli soldiers stand guard near the scene of an attack at Tapuach junction near the West Bank city of Nablus April 30, 2013 (credit: REUTERS)

"The vigilance of the police and the pursuit of contact apparently prevented a major attack, we will continue with determination and professionalism together with the other security forces to protect the security of Israeli citizens everywhere and at all times," said the police commander of the area, Haim Sargrof.

Earlier this month, two Palestinians killed three civilians in Elad in an ax attack.



