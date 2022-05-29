The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Jerusalem Day: Israel violated Temple Mount status quo - Jordan

Jordan: This "provocative behavior" carried out under an Israeli police escort, is a violation of the existing "historical and legal situation" at the site.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: MAY 29, 2022 13:15
Otzma Yehudit head MK Itamar Ben-Gvir is seen on the Temple Mount on Jerusalem Day, on May 29, 2022. (photo credit: TEMPLE MOUNT ADMINISTRATION)
Otzma Yehudit head MK Itamar Ben-Gvir is seen on the Temple Mount on Jerusalem Day, on May 29, 2022.
(photo credit: TEMPLE MOUNT ADMINISTRATION)

Jordan accused Israel of violating the status quo on the Temple Mount after MK Itamar Ben-Gvir (Religious Zionist Party) visited there on Sunday to mark Jerusalem Day and Jewish activists at the site waved Israeli flags, singing "the Jewish people live."

This "provocative behavior" carried out under an Israeli police escort, is a violation of the existing "historical and legal situation" at the site, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday according to the Petra News Agency.

It called on Israel to stop all such violations.

The status quo

Jordan spoke out on Jerusalem Day, during which Israelis mark the capture of east Jerusalem from the Jordanians during the Six Day War in 1967. 

An Israeli flag is seen being raised on the Temple Mount on Jerusalem Day, on May 29, 2022. (credit: HOZRIM LAHAR NGO) An Israeli flag is seen being raised on the Temple Mount on Jerusalem Day, on May 29, 2022. (credit: HOZRIM LAHAR NGO)

Prior to the war, Jerusalem had been a city divided between Jordanian and Israeli sovereignty, with Israelis forbidden from accessing the eastern part of the city, where the Western Wall and the Temple Mount are located.

Based on a status quo arrangement after the war, people of all faiths can visit the Temple Mount administered by the Islamic Wakf, but only Muslims can worship there. 

The morning visit to the Temple Mount by Ben-Gvir and Jewish activists comes as the city is already on edge due to the large flag march planned later in the day which is slated to go through the Old City's Damascus Gate and from there to the Western Wall. 

There is no plan for the march to proceed to the Temple Mount, known to Muslims are al-Haram al-Sharif.



Tags Jordan Temple Mount Jerusalem day itamar ben-gvir
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
2

'The Nazis are coming' - Beverly Hills hotel guests harassed by white supremacists

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
3

Wow! Signal: Origin of possible alien signal narrowed down - study

Radio telescopes, which are used to find radio broadcasts from space (Illustrative).
4

Monkeypox: Health ministry confirms only one person contracted virus

An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022
5

Asteroid the size of a small island to fly past Earth this Friday

CURRENTLY, 1,113,527 asteroids are known to exist in the solar system.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by