Hezbollah drones weren't explosive, but the message was clear - analysis

In the middle of a sunny Saturday, Hezbollah launched three drones from Lebanon’s coast towards Israel’s Karish gas rig. Before they got to their target, they were shot out of the sky by an F-16 and two missiles fired from a Barak 1 missile defense system on the INS Eilat.

With its first operational success, the Barak 1 has shown that it can intercept one of the most challenging threats to Israel Air Force platforms: low-flying and slow unmanned vehicles (UAV).

Though the drones were unarmed, it was a clear message by the Lebanese terror group that continues to flex its propaganda muscles against the IDF and Israel.

Hezbollah has regularly been releasing on images of IDF troops along the northern land border as well as of small Lebanese fishing vessels against the backdrop of Israeli Navy ships.

The Iranian-backed terror group has also flown drones into Israel, most recently one made its way all the way to Tiberias before the IDF tried to intercept it with an Iron Dome Tamir missile.

London-based Energean's drill ship begins drilling at the Karish natural gas field offshore Israel in the east Mediterranean May 9, 2022. Picture taken May 9, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Ari Rabinovitch)

A critical time

But the launching of three drones towards the Karish gas rig comes at a critical time, a week before the visit of US President Joe Biden and as Israel got its 14th prime minister, Yair Lapid.

Lebanon and Israel have been carrying out negotiations with the United States brokerage over their exclusive economic zones (EEZ) and Hezbollah has warned against Israel using the Karish gas rig, a platform that Jerusalem sees as a strategic asset within its territorial waters.

Israel is highly dependent on the sea with over 90% of Israel’s imports arriving via the sea and while the country’s navy is relatively small compared to other IDF corps, it has a significant amount of territory to protect since the expansion of the country’s EEZ from 40 miles to 150 miles from shore.

Israel’s exclusive economic zone and strategic facilities face diversified threats in the marine arena, including drones, anti-ship missiles and other platforms used by Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli gas rigs have been targeted in the past, including during the country’s Operation Guardian of the Walls last May by Hamas.

Hezbollah is reported to have some 2,000 drones and with the price of UAVs being relatively cheap compared to the interceptor missiles, Israel’s defense establishment believes that the terror group will attempt similar operations in the future.

The terror group likely has advanced UAV models such as the "Mohajer," "Shahed," and "Samed" (KAS-04), "Karrar," and "Saegheh" types. It also possesses dozens of smaller civilian drones made by China that are used to photograph as well as carry and drop bombs.

Israel's message

The use of the Barak 1, a short-range surface-to-air missile naval air defense system, is also a message from Israel to Hezbollah: Don’t test us, we will shoot you down.

Vice Admiral (ret.) Eliezer Marum, the former commander of the Israeli Navy, told The Jerusalem Post that the interception of the drones was an “extraordinary success.”

While Israel has had to deal with terror attacks, rockets and other threats, “the threats posed by UAVs is new,” he said.

“It wasn’t a threat at all, it was just starting out. We knew that it was going to be a serious threat, and over the years it has,” he said. “When we are talking about Israel’s economic waters, more than direct terror attacks by vessels or divers it will be rockets fired from Lebanon or drones.”

Though Marum retired from active service in 2012, he explained that IAF began work to upgrade the navy’s capabilities including new missile ships, new radars and the Barak 8.

The Barak 1 has been operational for 16 years, and is used by the Israeli Navy, the Indian Navy, Chile and Singapore. The system is designed to defend naval vessels against a myriad of short-range (reported to be up to 12 kilometers ) airborne threats like incoming missiles, planes and drones at both low or high altitudes with a warhead weighing 22 kilograms with a maximum altitude of 5.5 kilometers.

The navy’s new Sa’ar 6 corvettes, which docked in Haifa Port over the last year, are fitted with the upgraded Barak 8, which is capable of carrying a warhead of up to 60 kgs and can hit targets some 70-150 kilometers at altitudes of up to 30 kilometers.

The Barak 8 integrates several advanced state-of-the-art systems including digital radar, command and control, launchers, interceptors with modern RF seekers, Data link and system-wide connectivity. It is also able to engage multiple targets simultaneously in severe saturation scenarios and can be operated in all types of weather.

The success of the Barak 1 system and the addition of the Barak 8 system is critical for Israel as the next time Hezbollah launches threats against targets, they just might be explosive.