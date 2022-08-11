The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Israeli security forces arrest eight terror suspects overnight

Israeli forces continued arrest raids of terror suspects as tensions remain high after the brokered ceasefire with Islamic Jihad.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 11, 2022 09:15
IDF operating in the West Bank to arrest terror suspects, August 11, 2022. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF operating in the West Bank to arrest terror suspects, August 11, 2022.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Eight individuals with suspected ties to terrorism were arrested in the West Bank overnight in a joint IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced Thursday morning. 

The arrests come amid high tensions between Israel and the Palestinians, with a precarious ceasefire drawn on Sunday between Israel and Islamic Jihad to stop an intense round of airstrikes and rockets, known in Israel as Operation Breaking Dawn.

Islamic Jihad has continued to insist that its demand — the freeing of a number of its prisoners from Israeli jails — has not been met, and could be grounds for another outbreak of violence. The United Nations, which has been a key player in negotiations, alongside Qatar and Egypt, sent a delegation late Wednesday night to visit Islamic Jihad leader Bassen al-Saadi in the Ofer prison. 

Where in the West Bank did the Israeli forces operate? 

The Israeli forces entered a number of Palestinian towns in the West Bank, including a-Ram, Silwad, al-Aroub and Hebron. According to Palestinian reports, the men arrested from al-Aroub are Ammar Muhammad Jawabra and Rani Muhammad Ahdeeb.

IDF operating in the West Bank to arrest terror suspects, August 11, 2022. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) IDF operating in the West Bank to arrest terror suspects, August 11, 2022. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF added that it entered al-Azarya and Ayda, a refugee camp near Bethlehem and arrested three people with suspected connections to terrorist activities. In al-Azarya, the Israeli forces found and confiscated illegal weapons, including a "Carlo" submachine gun and a police uniform. 

Two more suspects, identified by Palestinian media as Anas Al-Ashqar, from Sidon, near Tulkarm, and Jihad Muhammad Khreish from Tulkarm, were arrested by Israeli forces. Khreish had been previously arrested. 

Illegal weapons, including M-16s and two handguns, were found and confiscated from the town of Yatta, the IDF said, adding that it arrested two terror suspects from the towns of Abu Qash and al-Mughayer, near Ramallah. Palestinian media identified them as the brothers Muhammad and Mahmoud Alaa Al-Hajj Muhammad and added that clashes erupted in the towns with the Israeli forces entered. 

Palestinian reports identified the final suspect arrested by the Israeli forces as Abd Imran Nasir al-Din from Hebron. No Israeli soldiers were injured. 



Tags Hebron IDF Ramallah Terrorism West Bank islamic jihad arrest
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

LIVE BLOG: Biden welcomes ceasefire, calls for investigation of civilian casualties

A picture shows rockets being fired by Islamic Jihad toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, on August 6, 2022
2

Over 350 rockets fired toward Israel, sirens sound in Tel Aviv

Israeli police inspect a vehicle that was damaged following rockets attack from Gaza towards Israel in Ashkelon, Israel August 6, 2022.
3

After new Gaza strike, Israel says it has killed all Islamic Jihad leaders

A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City toward Israel, on August 6, 2022.
4

Gigantic supercharged lightning bolt jets mapped for first time - study

Gigantic jet seen from International Gemini Observatory in Mauna Kea, Hawaii
5

United Airlines pilots refuse to fly to Israel, cite fictitious curfew

A United Airlines passenger jet taxis at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by