Israeli security forces arrest eight terror suspects overnight

Eight individuals with suspected ties to terrorism were arrested in the West Bank overnight in a joint IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced Thursday morning.

The arrests come amid high tensions between Israel and the Palestinians, with a precarious ceasefire drawn on Sunday between Israel and Islamic Jihad to stop an intense round of airstrikes and rockets, known in Israel as Operation Breaking Dawn.

Islamic Jihad has continued to insist that its demand — the freeing of a number of its prisoners from Israeli jails — has not been met, and could be grounds for another outbreak of violence. The United Nations, which has been a key player in negotiations, alongside Qatar and Egypt, sent a delegation late Wednesday night to visit Islamic Jihad leader Bassen al-Saadi in the Ofer prison.

Where in the West Bank did the Israeli forces operate?

The Israeli forces entered a number of Palestinian towns in the West Bank, including a-Ram, Silwad, al-Aroub and Hebron. According to Palestinian reports, the men arrested from al-Aroub are Ammar Muhammad Jawabra and Rani Muhammad Ahdeeb.

IDF operating in the West Bank to arrest terror suspects, August 11, 2022. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF added that it entered al-Azarya and Ayda, a refugee camp near Bethlehem and arrested three people with suspected connections to terrorist activities. In al-Azarya, the Israeli forces found and confiscated illegal weapons, including a "Carlo" submachine gun and a police uniform.

Two more suspects, identified by Palestinian media as Anas Al-Ashqar, from Sidon, near Tulkarm, and Jihad Muhammad Khreish from Tulkarm, were arrested by Israeli forces. Khreish had been previously arrested.

فيديو| لحظة اعتقال قوات الاحتلال للأسير المحرر أنس الأشقر عقب اقتحام منزله في قرية صيدا شمال طولكرم. pic.twitter.com/IxELcPeFAB — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) August 11, 2022

Illegal weapons, including M-16s and two handguns, were found and confiscated from the town of Yatta, the IDF said, adding that it arrested two terror suspects from the towns of Abu Qash and al-Mughayer, near Ramallah. Palestinian media identified them as the brothers Muhammad and Mahmoud Alaa Al-Hajj Muhammad and added that clashes erupted in the towns with the Israeli forces entered.

Palestinian reports identified the final suspect arrested by the Israeli forces as Abd Imran Nasir al-Din from Hebron. No Israeli soldiers were injured.