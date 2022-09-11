With Israel’s Karish gas rig set to start extracting gas within weeks, threats by Hezbollah’s Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah will likely be put to the test, as will the new head of the IDF’s Northern Command Maj.-Gen. Uri Gordin.

According to Matthew Levitt, director of the Jeanette and Eli Reinhard Program on Counterterrorism and Intelligence at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, Hezbollah wants to “scratch their resistance itch.”

While Hezbollah can attempt to do something, they do not want to drag the region into a full-blown war.

Lebanon is in such a disastrous state that it understands the need for a maritime border deal, said Levitt, a former counter-terrorism official. But, he added, the group is also willing to put Lebanese citizens at risk and drag Israel into a war just to use them as a scapegoat.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's massive terrorist army

Under Nasrallah, Hezbollah has grown into what the IDF describes as a “terror army” with an estimated 150,000 rockets and munitions that can hit anywhere in the country.

It is believed that in the next war, Hezbollah will try to fire close to 4,000 rockets per day to start, followed by some 2,000 until the last day of the conflict.

In comparison, during Operation Breaking Dawn in August, Palestinian Islamic Jihad fired a total of just over 1,000 rockets from Gaza in three days.

In a recent interview with Walla!, Gordin said the IDF will prioritize the northern part of the state as 50% of Hezbollah’s arsenal is aimed at Israeli cities 15 kilometers from the border with Lebanon including Nahariya, Acre, Safed, and Kiryat Shemona.

Another 40% of Hezbollah’s missiles can reach up to Haifa and surrounding areas. Only 5% can reach targets further to the South.

Hezbollah has not given up on its work on its precision munition project. It’s believed that the majority of the alleged Israeli airstrikes in Syria as part of its war-between-wars campaign have been targeting components for the project.

The terror group also has sophisticated drones which can be used for reconnaissance missions or carry munitions to attack targets.

Though former Israel Air Force Commander Maj.-Gen (res.) Amikam Norkin said that IAF lost its aerial superiority over Lebanon, Levitt argued otherwise.

“It’s complicated and Israel has to take more precautions, but Israel can still go where it needs to, when it needs to, to get what it needs,” he said.

The group also has significant battlefield experience after their engagement on the side of Bashar al-Assad during the country’s civil war.

Hezbollah’s elite Radwan forces are a force to be feared and are spread across southern Lebanon waiting for the order to attack Israel.

“You have to take the Radwan forces seriously,” said Levitt.

In addition to the on-the-job training and weapons (including American-made AR-15s), the Radwan forces “are disciplined,” Levitt commented. And while they face challenges such as the loss of senior operatives, many of the Radwan troops “only know fighting in Syria.”

While tensions have risen significantly between Israel and Hezbollah, the intelligence community does not think that Nasrallah would drag the entire region into war over the rig.

The extraction of the gas and the potential signing of a deal between Israel and Lebanon, mediated by the United States, also comes as the West believes that there will not be a deal signed with Iran regarding its nuclear program.

Iran already sends more than $800 million to Hezbollah, and the lack of a deal would not stop the Islamic Republic from continuing to fund them.

“Iran prioritizes them and withdrawing from the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) did nothing. They can afford it,” said Levitt.

Gordin, who is taking over the Northern Command from Maj.-Gen. Amir Baram on Sunday evening knows that some sort of confrontation with Hezbollah will happen under his watch - be it a limited round of violence like what happens with Gaza, or a full-blown devastating war between the two sides.

Hezbollah took many risks under Baram’s tenure, including firing an anti-tank missile toward an empty military ambulance in 2019 and firing 19 rockets toward empty fields last summer. The group also launched drones toward Karish in early July.

None of those events led to an outbreak of war, but one miscalculation and the story will be totally different.

Israel has warned that any infrastructure in Lebanon which serves Hezbollah is a military target.

The military has said that it already has thousands of targets at the ready in its target bank.

With Lebanon already amid an economic collapse, a war with Israel would lead the country to country utter devastation.

Is Nasrallah ready to risk that?