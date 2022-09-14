The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel gives CIA intelligence on alleged terror-linked Palestinian NGOs

Israel is hoping to finally flip the US in its favor on the issue after Washington has been highly critical, along with the EU and UN, of Jerusalem's moves regarding the civil society groups.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: SEPTEMBER 14, 2022 18:25

Updated: SEPTEMBER 14, 2022 18:33
PFLP SUPPORTERS rally in Gaza City, 2019. (photo credit: HASSAN JEDI/FLASH90)
PFLP SUPPORTERS rally in Gaza City, 2019.
The Shin Bet has provided the CIA with new intelligence regarding Palestinian civil society NGOs that Israel has accused of involvement in terror.

The agency provided the new information to the CIA last week, though it is not discussing the issue publicly and was first reported by Walla.

Israel tries to regain US favor on the Palestinian NGO issue

The lobby of the CIA Headquarters Building in Langley, Virginia, US (credit: LARRY DOWNING/REUTERS)The lobby of the CIA Headquarters Building in Langley, Virginia, US (credit: LARRY DOWNING/REUTERS)

It appeared that the latest try to convince the Biden administration that the groups have ties to terror came after Israel upped the ante last month when it closed down several organizations which it had previously declared to be illegal in October 2021.

The organizations have said that Israel merely wants to silence them and their activities which often involve political criticism and activism, including protests, against Israeli control of the Palestinians in the West Bank.

Israel has said that the organizations wear two hats, one actually helping with human rights issues, and the other aiding the Popular Front for the liberation of Palestine (PFLP).



