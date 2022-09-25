Terrorists place bomb at gas station in Kedumim, no injuries reported

Terrorists placed a bomb at a gas station at the entrance to the settlement of Kedumim, west of Nablus in the northern West Bank, on Sunday morning, according to Israeli reports.

Security camera footage showed the terrorists arriving in a car, setting down a bag carrying the charge and four kilograms of explosives and driving off. The explosives did not detonate and no injuries were reported.

Residents of Kedumim held a protest outside the settlement later in the day and refused to allow any Arabs to enter the gas station. The protest was organized by the "Torat Lechima" organization.

"It is inconceivable that the area is swarming with terrorists who carry out attacks from anywhere nearly every hour, and Arabs roam freely among us," said Aviad Gadot, a resident of Kedumim and the chairman of Torat Lechima, in a statement to the press.

Gadot called on the IDF Samaria Brigade commander Shimon Siso to prohibit the entry of Arabs into the gas station at the settlement and to prevent their free movement in the area.

תיעוד: מחבלים הניחו הלילה מטען חבלה בתחנת הדלק בקדומים ונמלטו, המטען נוטרל@carmeldangor pic.twitter.com/f9VWEnMI4X — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 25, 2022

Wave of terror attacks

Additionally on Sunday morning, IDF troops ambushed an armed cell belonging to the "Lion's Den" terrorist group near Nablus, killing one member and injuring a number of others.

Israeli security forces are on high alert ahead of the Rosh Hashana holiday amid heightened threats of terrorist attacks ahead of and during the High Holidays.

The IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police arrested four terrorism suspects throughout the West Bank on Saturday night as part of Operation Break the Wave, including in Hebron, Jalud, Nablus, Jalazone and Shuara.