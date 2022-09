IDF forces from the Golani Brigade operating near the West Bank city of Nablus on Sunday morning ambushed a group of armed men traveling in a car and on a motorcycle, killing one, Ynet reported.

Several other people were wounded, according to Palestinian reports.

Gunmen were responsible for Har Bracha attack

According to Ynet, last week, the same group of gunmen fired shots at the settlement of Har Bracha.