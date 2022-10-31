The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Archeology Premium Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Palestinians fear Israeli strikes against terrorist leaders in Gaza - report

Palestinian factions have warned Egyptian mediators that any attack inside the Strip would be considered a "declaration of war."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 31, 2022 21:10
Palestinian Hamas terrorists attend an anti-Israel rally in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip May 27, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
Palestinian Hamas terrorists attend an anti-Israel rally in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip May 27, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

The Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip have reinforced security measures around figures in the Strip linked to terrorism in the West Bank, due to concerns of Israeli strikes against these figures, the Lebanese al-Akhbar newspaper reported on Monday.

The report referenced the 2017 assassination of Hamas official Mazen Faqha, which Hamas blamed on Israel. Faqha was shot and killed near his home in Gaza by suspects which Hamas claimed were working for Israel.

According to al-Akhbar, there has been a "remarkably active" movement of drones over the Gaza Strip recently. Later on Monday, the Hamas-affiliated Shehab News Agency published footage it said showed an Israeli Orbiter drone over Gaza City.

The Palestinian factions have warned Egyptian mediators that any attack inside the Strip would be considered a "declaration of war," according to al-Akhbar.

ISLAMIC JIHAD members take part in an anti-Israel rally in Rafah, Gaza Strip, after Operation Breaking Dawn. (credit: SUHAIB SALEM/REUTERS) ISLAMIC JIHAD members take part in an anti-Israel rally in Rafah, Gaza Strip, after Operation Breaking Dawn. (credit: SUHAIB SALEM/REUTERS)

Earlier this month, al-Akhbar reported that there has been intense drone activity over the Gaza Strip since the end of Operation Breaking Dawn, with sources from the Palestinian factions telling the newspaper that there were "indications" of an expected strike.



Tags Israel Gaza Terrorism West Bank Palestinian drone
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New, troubling developments' with Russia's nuclear arsenal -US official

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
2

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Satellite view of artillery impacts and burning fields, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Chernihiv, March 18, 2022 in this handout.
3

If you solve this optical illusion in six seconds you will break the world record

Is this too easy?
4

'World's dirtiest man' dies shortly after bathing for first time in decades

"Uncle Haji," world's "dirtiest man," at his home in Iran
5

Are you too easily influenced? This optical illusion will tell you

A female or a male figure?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by