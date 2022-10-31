The Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip have reinforced security measures around figures in the Strip linked to terrorism in the West Bank, due to concerns of Israeli strikes against these figures, the Lebanese al-Akhbar newspaper reported on Monday.

The report referenced the 2017 assassination of Hamas official Mazen Faqha, which Hamas blamed on Israel. Faqha was shot and killed near his home in Gaza by suspects which Hamas claimed were working for Israel.

According to al-Akhbar, there has been a "remarkably active" movement of drones over the Gaza Strip recently. Later on Monday, the Hamas-affiliated Shehab News Agency published footage it said showed an Israeli Orbiter drone over Gaza City.

#شاهد| طائرة مُسيّرة إسرائيلية انتحارية من طراز "اوربيتر" تحلق في سماء مدينة غزة. pic.twitter.com/g1nLPCKVqP — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) October 31, 2022

The Palestinian factions have warned Egyptian mediators that any attack inside the Strip would be considered a "declaration of war," according to al-Akhbar.

ISLAMIC JIHAD members take part in an anti-Israel rally in Rafah, Gaza Strip, after Operation Breaking Dawn. (credit: SUHAIB SALEM/REUTERS)

Earlier this month, al-Akhbar reported that there has been intense drone activity over the Gaza Strip since the end of Operation Breaking Dawn, with sources from the Palestinian factions telling the newspaper that there were "indications" of an expected strike.