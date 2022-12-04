Will Israel’s critics exploit incoming government tensions? - analysis

As Israel awaits a new incoming government, the narrative about the likely “rise” in tensions with the Palestinians is already being printed.

The incoming government will be more right-wing than previous governments and thus it is expected that any renewed clashes in the West Bank will be blamed on Jerusalem. However, the larger context is that 2022 has been one of the most violent years in recent memory in the West Bank.

Overall there has been an increase in clashes with Palestinian terror and militant groups, specifically Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the Lion’s Den group. There have been near-daily clashes or raids and many of them have resulted in casualties, primarily among the Palestinians.

While critics will usually claim Israel is at fault, or even portray the Palestinians as solely civilians, the overall story is more complex. Tensions are rising and it’s not entirely clear why.

The Israeli government in power since May 2021 was a left-leaning government, ostensibly the kind that would be most likely to reduce tensions. However, the near-daily clashes in the West Bank point to a larger problem, whose address is not in Jerusalem.

So why are tensions up?

What is going on is that the Palestinian Authority appears to be weakening and aging. Its lack of control in Jenin and Nablus is enabling gunmen to enter the vacuum. Israel is forced to do more to prevent the illegal smuggling of weapons and to try to neutralize terror activity before it spreads into Israel.

That attempt by the security forces is not entirely successful; there have been attacks and many of them leave questions afterward about who is responsible and what is happening.

Now Israel faces not only the prospect of increasing violence, but also the inevitable feedback loop of confirmation bias where Israel’s incoming government will be accused of escalating and inflaming the area. There are many who have an interest in this narrative.

First of all, Israel’s enemies, such as Iran, want to exploit the situation. The flood of weapons into the West Bank, including many M-16s, has illustrated that there is a growing threat. Iran and its Palestinian Islamic Jihad proxy would like to exploit this situation.

Israel is always at fault, it seems

Another problem is the tendency to blame Israel for every casualty of clashes in the West Bank. Over the weekend, videos emerged of a Palestinian stabbing an Israeli soldier, but the incident was falsely portrayed as Israeli forces killing a Palestinian without provocation or reason.

Israel is in a difficult position when there is clearly video of the incident and even with the video showing the Palestinian grabbing at the soldier's weapon, it’s still described as a “scuffle” or “execution.” Expect these kinds of incidents to become even more one-sided in the coming months. Regardless of whether Israel is in the right or wrong, Israel faces a huge uphill battle to even portray the context of an incident.

Last year there was a rising chorus attempting to portray Israel as an “apartheid” state. This chorus included Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and B’Tselem. The overall narrative of these claims is that Israel controls the “whole area from the river to the sea,” a classic pro-Palestinian nationalist talking point, and that therefore this is “apartheid.”

The argument asserts that Israel controls the Gaza Strip, even though Israel left Gaza in 2005. Even in the run-up to Israel’s elections, Israel was accused of not letting Gazans vote. This is part of an agenda to create “one state” and force Gaza to be part of Israel, forcing Israel to run the lives of millions of Palestinians, regardless of whether people in Gaza or Tel Aviv want to live in the same state. The narrative arc trying to portray Israel as responsible for Gaza will grow in the next year.

In a sense, the incoming Israeli government will be a self-fulfilling prophecy for some critics who have always portrayed Israel as an extreme right-wing state, out of step with their view of the international liberal world order. This will certainly give a possible opening for tensions in the West Bank to grow and for Israel to be in an uphill struggle to portray its security responses as acceptable.

At the same time, it will be forgotten that 2022 was actually a year of growing clashes in the West Bank, setting the stage for possibly worse to come. The Biden Administration will also be pressured over the next two years it has in office prior to the elections in 2024 to do something in regard to this potentially emerging conflict.

The administration has shied away from this, preferring to focus on Russia and China and other issues. Even the Iran deal appears on the rocks. However, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressing J Street this week and other issues may bring a renewed focus on the Israel-Palestinian conflict.