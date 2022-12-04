The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Israel Police remove Palestinian, Hamas flags in Jerusalem's Silwan

According to police, the flags were hung "in a manner that endangers the public and represents a disturbance to its safety and security."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 4, 2022 16:14
Israel Police officers are seen taking down a Hamas flag in the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan, Jerusalem on December 4, 2022 (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Israel Police officers are seen taking down a Hamas flag in the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan, Jerusalem on December 4, 2022
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Israeli police officers on Sunday removed Palestinian flags which were hung on electricity lines in the Silwan neighborhood in Jerusalem, police said.

Jerusalem district officers, accompanied by Border Police officers, removed eight flags associated with the Palestinian Authority or Gaza-based terrorist group Hamas.

According to police, the flags were hung "in a manner that endangers the public and represents a disturbance to its safety and security."

Palestinian youths hold their national flag during a protest against a Jewish settlement in the mostly Arab neighborhood of Silwan in East Jerusalem (credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER) Palestinian youths hold their national flag during a protest against a Jewish settlement in the mostly Arab neighborhood of Silwan in East Jerusalem (credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)

Clash erupts as Israeli forces remove flags

Palestinian rioters threw rocks at Israeli security forces during the incident, who responded by using riot control measures.

No injuries were reported in the clashes, police confirmed.



Tags Border Police Hamas Israel Police Jerusalem Palestinian Authority Palestinians
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why have so many Russian aircraft crashed since September?

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
2

'Antisemite of the year' top 3 finalists announced

Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium
3

Israelis shunned at Qatar World Cup: 'You are not welcome'

Scotland v Israel - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 9, 2021 General view as people display signs and Palestine flags outside the stadium before the match Action
4

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
5

Kanye West's antisemitism inspired by Louis Farrakhan - opinion

OBSERVERS OF antisemitism quickly grasped that Kanye West’s (right) antisemitism closely mirrors that of Minister Louis Farrakhan (left), the longtime leader of the Nation of Islam
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by