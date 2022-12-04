Israel Police remove Palestinian, Hamas flags in Jerusalem's Silwan

Israeli police officers on Sunday removed Palestinian flags which were hung on electricity lines in the Silwan neighborhood in Jerusalem, police said.

Jerusalem district officers, accompanied by Border Police officers, removed eight flags associated with the Palestinian Authority or Gaza-based terrorist group Hamas.

According to police, the flags were hung "in a manner that endangers the public and represents a disturbance to its safety and security."

Palestinian youths hold their national flag during a protest against a Jewish settlement in the mostly Arab neighborhood of Silwan in East Jerusalem (credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)

Clash erupts as Israeli forces remove flags

Palestinian rioters threw rocks at Israeli security forces during the incident, who responded by using riot control measures.

No injuries were reported in the clashes, police confirmed.