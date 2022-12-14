The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Hamas publishes photos it claims are of Hadar Goldin’s rifle

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar warned that the terrorist group would give Israel 'a limited time' to reach a prisoner swap deal.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 14, 2022 15:48

Updated: DECEMBER 14, 2022 15:53
Hamas photo of Lt. Hadar Goldin's rifle. (photo credit: HAMAS)
Hamas photo of Lt. Hadar Goldin's rifle.
(photo credit: HAMAS)

Hamas published a photo of the Tavor rifle it claimed belonged to IDF Lt. Hadar Goldin, whose body has been held captive in Gaza for eight years, on Wednesday.

The publication of the photo comes as the terrorist group marks 35 years since it was launched.

Goldin was kidnapped during Operation Protective Edge in 2014 in an ambush by Hamas terrorists. St.-Sgt. Oron Shaul's body was also kidnapped in a separate attack during the 2014 operation. Hamas is also holding civilians Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed captive in Gaza.

The leader of the Hamas movement in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, stated during a ceremony on Wednesday that Hamas has been holding “secret negotiations” with Israel concerning the captives its holding in Gaza.

The terrorist movement is demanding the release of all prisoners rearrested after being released in the Shalit deal and all female, minor, sick and elderly prisoners, as well any bodies being held by Israel, according to Sinwar.

Hamas photo of Lt. Hadar Goldin's rifle. (credit: HAMAS) Hamas photo of Lt. Hadar Goldin's rifle. (credit: HAMAS)

“We will give the occupation a limited time to complete this deal, otherwise we will close the file of the four soldiers forever, and we will find another way to liberate our prisoners, God willing,” said Sinwar. Mengistu and al-Sayed are both civilians, but Hamas refers to them as soldiers.



