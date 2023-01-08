The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Israel confiscates Palestinian minister's travel card in retaliatory measure

The Defense Ministry confirmed the move, calling it part of the implementation of a government decision to sanction the PA.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 8, 2023 14:03

Updated: JANUARY 8, 2023 15:10
THE HIZMA checkpoint on the outskirts of Jerusalem. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
Israel suspended on Sunday a VIP pass easing the Palestinian foreign minister's travel in and around the West Bank, among retaliatory measures for a Palestinian bid to involve the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in their decades-old conflict.

Entering the West Bank from Jordan, Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki was detained for 30 minutes by border guards who confiscated his VIP travel card, his office said.

A spokesperson for the Defense Ministry confirmed the move, calling it part of the implementation of a government decision on Friday.

In televised remarks to the Israeli cabinet on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the decision entailed, among other measures, "sanctions against senior Palestinian figures."

"The Palestinian Authority has promoted an extremist anti-Israeli resolution at the United Nations," Netanyahu said.

AN IDF soldier patrols the border area between Israel and Jordan at Naharayim, as seen from the Israeli side on October 22. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)AN IDF soldier patrols the border area between Israel and Jordan at Naharayim, as seen from the Israeli side on October 22. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

In that decision, Israel announced retaliatory measures after the UN General Assembly, responding to an appeal by the Palestinians, asked the ICJ for an opinion on the legal consequences of Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories.

Five retaliatory measures taken by Israel against Palestinians

Among the five measures listed was the "revocation of benefits for VIPs leading the legal-diplomatic war against Israel."

On Saturday, Israel's Defense Ministry said the VIP cards of three other senior Palestinian officials had been revoked in response to their visiting a member of Israel's Arab minority who had been imprisoned for killing an Israeli soldier.

Issued under interim accords with Israel from the 1990s, the cards ease travel across the West Bank border with Jordan and from Palestinian-ruled territory into Israel.

"The foreign minister will continue his job and his diplomatic activities with or without the card,” Ahmed Al-Deek, an aide to Maliki, told Reuters.

Israel confiscated Maliki's VIP card in 2021 after he returned from a meeting of the International Criminal Court. It was not immediately clear when and why the card had been restored.



