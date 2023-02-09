Hamas leaders in Cairo: We will not be silent about Ben-Gvir, Smotrich

Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported on Thursday morning that Hamas rejected the US proposal for an easing of tensions in the West Bank. The delegation, led by the head of Hamas' political wing, Ismail Haniyeh, met with senior Egyptian intelligence officials in Cairo two days after a delegation from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organization made a similar visit.

Hamas representatives stressed: "We will not be silent about the enemy's continued crossing of the red line." They called on Egypt to "put pressure on Israel to stop the provocations of the Palestinian Authority."

According to the Al-Akhbar report, Egyptian officials expressed a desire for calm in the West Bank region and stated that US President Joe Biden is pressuring Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid taking steps that could lead to an escalation in violence.

Instigation versus reaction

The Hamas delegation also reportedly stated that "it is the policy of the occupying and extreme government which forces an escalation on the Palestinian side" and further pointed out that "the Palestinians feel the extent of the threat in light of the enemy's intentions to cross the red lines."

They also provided a review of the recent IDF operations in Jenin in response to the recent attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

At the same time, the organization laid blame on the current government for recent violence and tensions, saying. "the movement has determined that it will not be silent about the actions of the two extremist ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich at the al-Aqsa Mosque, against prisoners, and against the Palestinians in the West Bank." It warned that continued IDF activity in Jenin would not lead to peace, but instead a reaction from the Palestinians.

"We will not be silent about the plan to Judaize Jerusalem, expel the Palestinians and destroy their homes," said the Hamas delegation.

"The American plan is designed to damage the resistance in the West Bank and strengthen the occupation's security forces. In light of Israel's crimes, it is impossible to talk about calming the situation in the occupied territories."