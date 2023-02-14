Hundreds of people on Tuesday attended the funeral of Israel Border Police officer Asil Suaed, who was killed in a terror stabbing attack in east Jerusalem a day prior.

He was laid to rest in the northern village of Huseiniya where he grew up.

Suaed's colleagues from the Border Police were in attendance at the funeral, as well as Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai and Border Police commander Amir Cohen.

The Shuafat terror attack

The officer was killed in a stabbing attack at the checkpoint to the Shuafat refugee camp just hours after a man in his 20s was lightly injured after being stabbed by a terrorist near the Chain Gate of the Temple Mount on Monday afternoon.

On Monday evening, a 13-year-old Palestinian terrorist pulled out a knife and assaulted Border Police officers who were conducting a security check on a bus at the checkpoint to the Shuafat refugee camp. The officers fired at the terrorist and arrested him.

Border Police officer Asil Suaed, who was killed in a terror stabbing attack in Shuafat, east Jerusalem, on February 13, 2023 (credit: BORDER POLICE)

Suaed was critically wounded after being stabbed and hit by shots fired by a civilian security guard who shot at the terrorist after the terrorist assaulted them. Despite resuscitation efforts at the scene and at the hospital, the officer succumbed to his wounds later in the evening.

The officer's peers said he was a very positive person who was always willing to help anyone. They said he was a warrior who loved his country: "Despite the risks, this is what he wanted to do. To be a warrior, a fighter."

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.