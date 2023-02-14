The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Border Police officer who was killed in Shuafat terror attack laid to rest

Suaed's colleagues from the Border Police were at the funeral, as well as Kobi Shabtai and Border Police commander Amir Cohen. 

By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 14, 2023 16:19
Family and friends attend the funeral of Border Police officer Asil Suaed who was killed in a stabbing attack last night at the Shuafat checkpoint, in Huseiniya , northern Israel, on February 14, 2023. (photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)
Family and friends attend the funeral of Border Police officer Asil Suaed who was killed in a stabbing attack last night at the Shuafat checkpoint, in Huseiniya , northern Israel, on February 14, 2023.
(photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

Hundreds of people on Tuesday attended the funeral of Israel Border Police officer Asil Suaed, who was killed in a terror stabbing attack in east Jerusalem a day prior.

He was laid to rest in the northern village of Huseiniya where he grew up.

Suaed's colleagues from the Border Police were in attendance at the funeral, as well as Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai and Border Police commander Amir Cohen. 

The Shuafat terror attack 

The officer was killed in a stabbing attack at the checkpoint to the Shuafat refugee camp just hours after a man in his 20s was lightly injured after being stabbed by a terrorist near the Chain Gate of the Temple Mount on Monday afternoon.

On Monday evening, a 13-year-old Palestinian terrorist pulled out a knife and assaulted Border Police officers who were conducting a security check on a bus at the checkpoint to the Shuafat refugee camp. The officers fired at the terrorist and arrested him.

Border Police officer Asil Suaed, who was killed in a terror stabbing attack in Shuafat, east Jerusalem, on February 13, 2023 (credit: BORDER POLICE) Border Police officer Asil Suaed, who was killed in a terror stabbing attack in Shuafat, east Jerusalem, on February 13, 2023 (credit: BORDER POLICE)

Suaed was critically wounded after being stabbed and hit by shots fired by a civilian security guard who shot at the terrorist after the terrorist assaulted them. Despite resuscitation efforts at the scene and at the hospital, the officer succumbed to his wounds later in the evening.

The officer's peers said he was a very positive person who was always willing to help anyone. They said he was a warrior who loved his country: "Despite the risks, this is what he wanted to do. To be a warrior, a fighter."

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.



Tags Border Police Terrorism israeli checkpoints funeral stabbing
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Congresswoman claims to be Jewish, revealed to be granddaughter of Nazi - report

Official Portrait of Representative-elect, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.
2

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
3

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
4

US warship operates in Black Sea in first instance since Russian invasion of Ukraine

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (R) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf depart Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean ahead of Hurricane Florence, in Norfolk, Virginia, September 10, 2018.
5

Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria passes 25,000

A person reacts while sitting on the rubble of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 9, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by