Nasrallah: Silence on Meggido bombing is psychological warfare on Israel

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah refused to comment on the details of the bombing attack near Megiddo in a speech on Wednesday, stating "our silence is part of the psychological media war with the enemy."

"It is not our responsibility to answer what confuses the enemy, and sometimes our answer is in not commenting on the incident," added Nasrallah.

The Hezbollah leader rejected threats issued by Israeli officials concerning a possible retaliation against Lebanon, telling Israeli officials to "go to the sea and do whatever you want" and stressing that Hezbollah is "not afraid to go into battle."

Nasrallah warned that "any Zionist aggression, whether military or security, that affects any area in Lebanon and any person, whether he is Lebanese, Palestinian or of another nationality, the resistance will definitely and quickly respond to it."

The Hezbollah leader added that a war in Lebanon could lead to "a war throughout the region."

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gives a televised speech, in this screengrab taken from Al-Manar TV footage, Lebanon October 18, 2021. (credit: AL-MANAR TV/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Nasrallah additionally referenced the internal political crisis in Israel, saying "The Israeli entity is in crisis, and there has not been in the history of this entity such weakness and debilitation as there is today."

How did a terrorist from Lebanon plant a bomb near Meggido?

Last week, a terrorist infiltrated Israel from Lebanon and planted a roadside bomb near the Meggido junction, seriously injuring an Israeli citizen. The terrorist was found later the same day in a car on Route 899 near the Lebanese border along with a driver. During the attempt to arrest him, he was shot and killed after security forces believed he posed a threat to them.

Defense establishment sources reported on Tuesday that the terrorist crossed the border into Israel by using a ladder. Despite the report, the IDF Spokesman’s Office declined to confirm the ladder theory. The IDF issued an update on the status of its probe into the issue on Monday night and did not mention anything about a ladder, adding that its probe had concluded that the border was not penetrated using an attack tunnel.

An initial investigation indicates that the terrorist who carried out the attack is Palestinian in background, implying that he is from one of the Palestinian refugee camps in southern Lebanon, Army Radio reported last week.

